WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — It was always Amy Miller and her husband Jason’s dream to own a large farm — they just weren’t sure what kind of farm it would be. Now, the couple will open Renaissance Equestrian Center in Lodi Township near Saline in September. This nearly 120-acre farm plans to focus on teaching Grand Prix horses — which are horses trained to the highest level of competition involving jumping and dressage.

SALINE, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO