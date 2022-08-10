ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana — everything we know about the new documentary

By Claire Crick
 2 days ago

The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana is a fresh and bold account of Diana’s life and death told exclusively through contemporary archival audio and video footage.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Diana's death, which sparked a huge outpouring of public grief and left a lasting legacy on the royal family. But while the relationship between Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, was well documented over the years, this HBO documentary and Sky Original promises to shed new light on their lives using footage from official archives.

From their seemingly fairy-tale marriage to the fractured relationship that followed, the documentary will cover every big moment from Diana's time in the royal family, from her wedding to becoming a mother and then right up to her tragic and untimely death in 1997.

The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana release date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhVD7_0gnYzQfN00

Princess Diana was just 36 when she died. (Image credit: Sky )

The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana will air in the US on HBO and HBO Max on August 13.

For viewers in the UK the documentary will air on August 14 on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW.

This opportunity to see the documentary on TV comes straight off the back of its cinema release and also marks the 25th anniversary month of Princess Diana's death.

What happens in The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gboYo_0gnYzQfN00

Diana's death in 1997 shocked the county. (Image credit: Sky )

Told through a series of real-time news reports and paparazzi footage, along with audio and video archives, this documentary reframes Diana's story by taking an entirely immersive approach for the viewers.

Drawing solely from footage from the time, The Princess will take audiences back to some of the most era-defining events as they happened in Diana's life, and in doing so, the program will allow the narrative to unfold as if it were in the present.

It will follow Diana's life through milestone moments like getting married, having her children and then the public breakdown of her marriage. The documentary will also cover Diana's untimely death and her funeral which was watched by an estimated 2.5 billion people.

It has also been hinted that clips from the now controversial 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir will also feature in this documentary. Although this is to be officially confirmed, a Sky spokesperson reportedly told Stylist : “This feature documentary tells the story of Princess Diana exclusively through archive footage from the time, without commentary from today. As such a pivotal – if deeply unfortunate – moment in her life, this [ Panorama ] interview is featured briefly as a moment of historical record.”

Is there a trailer for The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana?

Yes, the trailer shows just some of the archive clips of Diana that we can expect from the documentary.

The clips see Diana in the spotlight as she is followed by the press while on both public and personal engagements, giving viewers a stark reminder of just how much of her life she lived in the public eye.

The trailer also has audio from the archives including news reports and interviews...

There is also now a trailer from HBO which sees different clips of footage that will be used in the documentary...

