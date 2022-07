A Lake County Grand Jury has now indicted the two suspects arrested in connection with a high-speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting that ended in Madison on July 14th. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg have been indicted on two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, with alternate counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Lanpher and Juel also have been charged with two counts of commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, and Habitual offender charges have also been filed against both men.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO