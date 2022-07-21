ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Former Ohio teacher says he earns higher pay as Walmart professional

By Maia Belay
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qj4st_0gnYyFEp00

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A former teacher said he is making more money as a Walmart professional.

Seth Goshorn taught for nearly six years, including at an elementary school in Canton, before deciding to change careers. It’s a decision he said led to an increase in pay by about $20,000 after factoring in bonuses.

Dressed in his new Walmart uniform, Goshorn recorded a TikTok video acknowledging the dramatic pay gap. He said the video unexpectedly went viral.

“I didn’t think it would be this good. I might get a couple hundred likes, so just the fact that it blew up and I’ve only been on it for like a year,” said Goshorn. “It was really cool to see just the power of the internet.”

Goshorn, who has a degree in early childhood education, is now working as a “Walmart coach” on the management track. More than one month into his new job, he said the transition was smooth.

“Last year I made about $43k teaching so not anything terrible, but it also still left a lot to be desired,” said Goshorn.

He said he loved his time as a teacher and made lifelong friendships with families. However, he was searching for a job that would better fit his financial needs while planning an upcoming wedding with his fiancée.

Goshorn said working at Walmart provides professional growth without requiring a second degree.

“My degree doesn’t exactly translate but the skills that a lot of teachers have and the leadership ability teachers have does correlate to a lot of companies,” he said. “So, find a company that’s willing to train you for a position that might pay better.”

Goshorn does not discourage anyone from becoming a teacher and said educators need additional support through increased salaries.

“Even though they’re scheduled for 40 hours, they’re working a lot more than that, whether it’s teaching, grading after school,” said Goshorn. “I coached football and track so those were other things on the weekends. I did summer school. We don’t have all the time off that they think.”

According to data referred to by the Ohio Department of Education, the median teacher assignment salary statewide is $64,427. Salaries can vary widely depending on which county and what school district a teacher works.

“There is a lot of change going on in education and laws and rules being passed by people that aren’t educators which makes it hard because they just don’t quite get it,” he said.

Goshorn said he hopes his story serves as a teaching moment about the power of the career pivot and the importance of supporting teachers.

“I’m going to be a lifelong teacher,” he said. “That will always be a part of my life, whether it’s at Walmart or on social media.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Local community college can still provide free tuition

This change back to free tuition comes  after discussions between Division Chief Dr. Jeremy Early, DOE Midwest Division Chief for the Federal Student Aid (FSA) program, and College President Michael Geoghegan happened late Monday afternoon, according to a press release.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Ohio Lt. Governor Husted visiting the Valley

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor is visiting the Valley. Jon Husted will be at the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club in Cortland to celebrate the second amendment. Some people are being invited to come out and practice shooting.
CORTLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Canton, OH
Business
Canton, OH
Education
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WKBN

Ohio student drowns during football outing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron Public Schools student reportedly drowned last week, the district confirmed. The student, who was going into 9th grade this year, was reportedly on an outing with the Ellet high school football team at Melanie Lake in Uniontown Thursday when the incident took place.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
WKBN

Warning issued about illegal alcohol sales in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – If you buy liquor from any seller other than an authorized source, you could be in trouble. The Ohio Division of Liquor Control and the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) urges Ohio customers to not sell or buy liquor on the secondary market. Secondary dales often...
WKBN

Police: Walmart customer gets fake $20 in Pa.

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle took a report of fake money given to a customer at Walmart. According to police, the 70-year-old Smithfield Township man said he got the fake $20 as change at a Walmart store in Huntingdon, Pa. He said it...
NEW CASTLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy