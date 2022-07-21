ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroga Lake, NY

Car crashes into tree, catches fire in Caroga Lake

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The driver of a car that crashed into a tree in Caroga Lake early Thursday morning has been airlifted to Albany Medical Center after officials say the car caught fire while they were still trapped inside. At about 2:37 a.m., the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company was sent to a one-car crash with entrapment on the 2600 block of State Highway 10.

Officials said the car hit a telephone pole before it veered off the road and ran into a tree. The car then burst into flames. The blaze was extinguished by a local resident before fire crews arrived, officials said.

Crews from Caroga Lake worked side by side with an EMS crew from St. Johnsville Ambulance to extract the driver from the car, using the jaws of life. The patient was then taken to Albany Medical Center in a LifeNet helicopter.

Crews investigating Fox Avenue fire in Colonie

All activities were coordinated by the communication specialists at the Fulton County 911 Center. Assisting at the scene were the Fulton County EMS Coordinator and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

