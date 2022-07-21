ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne, CA

Mini Stand Down For Veterans Will Take Place This Monday

By Mark Truppner
mymotherlode.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mini Stand Down for at risk veterans will be held Monday July 25th at the Tuolumne Veterans Service Office, which is located on Nevada Street, near the upper parking lot at the old Tuolumne General Hospital. Frank Smart, President of Chapter 391 Vietnam Veterans, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Fire Creates Mail Challenges In Mariposa

Midpines, CA — The Midpines Post Office in Mariposa County has been closed for several days due to the Oak Fire. It is currently unclear when the office, located at 6629 Highway 140, will reopen. The US Postal Service reports that anyone who has a PO Box at the Midpines location, or those who live in an evacuated area, can pick up their mail at the Mariposa Post Office at 5109 Jessie Street in Mariposa. It is open on weekdays from 9am-5pm and 10am-1pm on Saturday. Customers need to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups.
MIDPINES, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Schools And Law Enforcement Address Safety Concerns

San Andreas, CA — Taking a forward-leaning approach in response to nationwide school shootings is the focus of a letter sent by Calaveras County leaders to the community. It comes ahead of the upcoming school year and was signed by leaders from the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office, Angels Camp Police Department, Calaveras Office of Education, Bret Harte Union High School District, Calaveras Unified School District, Mark Twain Elementary School District and the Vallecito Union School District.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mother Lode Job Training Awarded $140,000 To Assist Students

Sonora, CA– Mother Lode Job Training(MLJT) has been awarded $140,000 to implement a Student Training and Employment Program(STEP Up) between July 1st, 2022, and June 30th, 2023. The funds from STEP Up will be used to place 28 students with disabilities into paid work experience for up to 140 hours, earning up to $2,100 each. Students will gain hands-on experience working with local businesses in Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne counties. MLJT will provide “work readiness” training to prepare students for the world of jobs, including workshops on employment interest assessment activities Career Exploration, Job Searching Skills, Labor Market Information, Information Interviewing, and Essential Skills including Workplace Communcation, Employer Expectations, Job Retention, and Ethics & Decision Making. This is the second time MLJT has been awarded this grant. Former STEPS grant participant Alyssa G explains her experience with the program.
TUOLUMNE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuolumne, CA
Local
California Government
Tuolumne, CA
Government
mymotherlode.com

Fountain, Sigried

Sigried Fountain, born March 3, 1939 in Goslar, Germany passed away Saturday July 23, 2022 in Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 07/23/2022. Age: 83.
SOULSBYVILLE, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Angels Camp City Council approves land sale, military equipment use policy

The Angels Camp City Council heard a follow-up to Angels Camp police chief Scott Ellis's presentation on Assembly Bill 481, which designated certain equipment as military-grade at the July 19 meeting. Some items that are considered military grade, “Include, but are not limited to, unmanned aerial or ground vehicles, armored...
ANGELS CAMP, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mariposa Sheriff Brings In Extra Enforcement To Discourage Looting

Mariposa, CA– Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese spoke at an Oak Fire town hall last night and assured residents that extra steps would be taken to discourage would-be looters. Extra members of law enforcement have been called in from neighboring agencies to bolster existing manpower. The Mariposas County District Attorney...
MARIPOSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Veteran#Us Military#Tuolumne General Hospital
mymotherlode.com

Air Quality Concerns Due To Oak Fire

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department, and Air Pollution Control District, put out a statement warning people about the unhealthy air quality due to the Oak Fire. You can view a local air quality map, by clicking here. The statement reads, “Tuolumne County along with several counties in the area,...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a huge wildfire burning in a forest near Yosemite National Park that burned 55 homes and other buildings and forced thousands from their homes, officials said Monday. “It was a successful day for aircraft and firefighters, resulting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Country
Vietnam
mymotherlode.com

Officials Give Update On Battling Oak Fire

Mariposa, CA — A packed town hall meeting was held Sunday evening at the Mariposa High School as officials gave an update on efforts to battle the Oak Fire. As of this morning, the fire 16,791 acres and 10-percent contained. Officials have had success building control lines. CAL Fire...
MARIPOSA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outages In Parts Of Tuolumne County

Update at 8:20am: An earlier power outage impacting 3,073 customers, primarily around Groveland, is now restored. However, there is a newer outage in the community of Tuolumne impacting 522 customers. PG&E again indicates that the outage is somehow “weather-related.” The outage is impacting parts of Tuolumne Road, Black Oak Road, and side streets. Full restoration is anticipated by 2:15pm.
SFGate

Oak Fire forces evacuations in Mariposa County near Yosemite

A fire that sparked Friday afternoon in Mariposa County has forced immediate evacuations for nearby residents, officials said. The Oak Fire started sometime after 2:30 p.m. near Highway 140 and Carstens Road by the community of Midpines, east of Modesto. Throughout the day, the fire has been spreading at a threatening pace. A news helicopter spotted at least one structure engulfed in flames later in the evening, and several other structures close to flames.
mymotherlode.com

Update: Oak Fire Climbs To Over 15,600 Acres

For Monday’s update, day four of the Oak Fire, go here. Update at 7:21 p.m.: Fire activity has been reported to be less extreme as the previous days with reportedly good headway achieved by firefighters. On the north side of the fire, it passed Sweetwater Ridge and made a hard push towards the community of Mariposa Pines. Three strike teams were able to hold the fire today at Bear Clover Lane, protecting the Mariposa Pines. Crews worked to hold the line at Footman Ridge. On the northeast side of the fire, line was completed around the community of Lushmeadows. Fireline is holding on the east side. Crews are working to complete and hold line on the south side. The fire continues to be fuel and terrain driven. The fire perimeter is moving into the Ferguson Fire burn scar in the northeast side. Damage inspection teams are continuing to survey impacted areas. The fire acreage is at 15,603 acres with zero percent containment.
MARIPOSA, CA
TheAlmanac

Still have questions about California's composting law? Here's what you need to know.

Counties, cities are required to tell the state how much organic waste they're generating by Aug. 1. On an early February morning, the sun rises as a huge trailer filled with food scraps, soiled paper and yard trimmings is hoisted to a near vertical position at Recology's Blossom Valley Organics composting facility in Vernalis in San Joaquin County. Immediately, 25 tons of organic waste tumbles out. It'll soon get sorted by machinery and workers to remove any inorganic materials from the mix. Then starts the two-month-long decomposition process before it becomes compost. About 1,500 tons of organic waste are delivered to the facility every day, including what's generated by Mountain View's commercial businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy