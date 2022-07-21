Mini Stand Down For Veterans Will Take Place This Monday

For Monday’s update, day four of the Oak Fire, go here. Update at 7:21 p.m.: Fire activity has been reported to be less extreme as the previous days with reportedly good headway achieved by firefighters. On the north side of the fire, it passed Sweetwater Ridge and made a hard push towards the community of Mariposa Pines. Three strike teams were able to hold the fire today at Bear Clover Lane, protecting the Mariposa Pines. Crews worked to hold the line at Footman Ridge. On the northeast side of the fire, line was completed around the community of Lushmeadows. Fireline is holding on the east side. Crews are working to complete and hold line on the south side. The fire continues to be fuel and terrain driven. The fire perimeter is moving into the Ferguson Fire burn scar in the northeast side. Damage inspection teams are continuing to survey impacted areas. The fire acreage is at 15,603 acres with zero percent containment.

MARIPOSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO