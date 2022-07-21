Amanda Seyfried Spoke About Losing Out On A “Wicked” Movie Role To Ariana Grande And Said She “Bent Over Backwards” To Audition For It While Playing Elizabeth Holmes In “The Dropout”
Amanda Seyfried is speaking candidly about the intense process of auditioning for the upcoming Wicked movie. In case you need some context, Wicked is a Broadway stage musical based on a novel by Gregory Maguire and serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. The story follows the relationship between...www.buzzfeednews.com
Comments / 1