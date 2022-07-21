ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dinesh Gunawardena to be named Sri Lanka's next premier -sources

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rfHV_0gnYtGjF00

COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's new president will appoint senior lawmaker Dinesh Gunawardena as the crisis-hit country's next prime minister, four political sources said on Thursday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to appoint his new cabinet on Friday, a day after he was sworn into Sri Lanka's highest office following mass protests that forced predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Devjyot Ghoshal, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Person
Dinesh Gunawardena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Reuters

Reuters

509K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy