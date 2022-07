Black Panther: Wakanda Forever production designer Hannah Beachler shared how the entire cast dedicated their work to Chadwick Boseman. She talked about the process of mourning and striving to honor the actor's legacy every day on set. Her Twitter thread inspired a lot of fans looking forward to the film after that amazing Comic-Con trailer over the weekend. It's undoubtable that Wakanda Forever has been imbued with the spirit of the man who used to wear that mask. His face adorns a mural in the fictional city, much like it does in places in the real world. There is a weight to the trailer that alludes to the very concrete loss of Boseman, but also looks forward to what the future can hold. Beachler hopes that the fans out there can feel a respite from some of the grief as they head back to Wakanda again after such a tragedy. Check it out for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO