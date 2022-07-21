Pedestrian struck and killed in Colbert County
COLBERT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a pedestrian on Wednesday, July 20, at approximately 8:38 p.m....www.trussvilletribune.com
COLBERT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a pedestrian on Wednesday, July 20, at approximately 8:38 p.m....www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0