Colbert County, AL

Pedestrian struck and killed in Colbert County

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago
COLBERT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a pedestrian on Wednesday, July 20, at approximately 8:38 p.m....

The Trussville Tribune

48-year-old man killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Laceys Spring man on Sunday, July 24, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James R. Lasater, 48, was fatally injured when the 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating struck a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by Thomas Hatter, 72, of Laceys Spring.
Motorcycle crash in Lawrence County kills one man

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle crash in Lawrence County resulted in the death of 55-year-old Rafael Marchen of Haleyville according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division. ALEA says the crash happened on Saturday July 23, around 5:30 p.m. The crash was reported on Alabama 33...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

2 arrested in connection to Morgan County shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, authorities received a 911 call from someone who said their car had been shot into and one person was hurt.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

55-year old Haleyville man dies in crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 55-year-old Haleyville man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to troopers, Rafael Marchen was injured when his V-Star motorcycle collided with a BMW Mini Cooper at 5:30 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 33 near the 20 mile marker, five miles south of Moulton.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Haleyville motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle accident

From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, has claimed the life of a Haleyville man. Rafael D. Marchen, 55, was fatally injured when the 2009 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2014 BMW Mini Cooper driven by Timothy O. Hamilton, […]
HALEYVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crews fighting uncontrolled brush fire in Colbert County

Georgia Chambers heads to Bob Jones to try her hand at softball. Rescue crews were able to get the hiker out of the park without needing a helicopter. Gas prices continue to decrease across the Tennessee Valley. Updated: 5 hours ago. AAA's Clay Ingram attributes the price drop to an...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash just south of Moulton Saturday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Rafael Marchen, 55, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating hit a vehicle operated by Timothy Hamilton, 54. ALEA says that Marchen...
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

2 girls reported missing from Ardmore

Ardmore Police Department is asking the public's help in locating two children who were recently reported missing. Madison Henry, 12, and Lillian Henry, 16, allegedly ran away from home July 23. They were recently seen in the Athens area, according to police. If you see them, Ardmore Police ask that...
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

One person killed in motorcycle crash

Two inmates were recaptured after a brief escape from a Morgan County Jail work release. According to HEMSI, the hiker fell approximately 20 feet and is in serious condition. Mild, muggy Sunday morning with temperatures starting off in the 70s. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings. WAFF 10...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hiker seriously injured at Monte Sano State Park

Two inmates were recaptured after a brief escape from a Morgan County Jail work release. One man was killed when the motorcycle he was operating struck another man's vehicle Saturday evening. Mild, muggy Sunday morning with temperatures starting off in the 70s. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing and Endangered alert issued for 21-year-old woman

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old woman. Katie Lee Harbin was last seen on July 25, 2022 in the area of Flanagan Road in Athens, Alabama. She is 5' 7" tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes, and multiple tattoos.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

14-year-old girl reported missing in Boaz; police seek information

The Boaz Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Juanita Rosalino Serrato was last seen July 22 and could be in Huntsville or Decatur, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. Juanita is 5’5”, 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown...
BOAZ, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Shoals man arrested in Sheffield after shooting Florence woman in the head

A Muscle Shoals man is in jail and awaiting charges after police say he shot a Florence woman in the head and left her in the 800 block of Sixth Street in Muscle Shoals. Muscle Shoals Police Department said first responders were dispatched to the area Friday after someone called 911 about the woman, who was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.
SHEFFIELD, AL
WAAY-TV

Welfare check leads to drug arrest for Moulton man

A request for a welfare check in Moulton led to an arrest for drug possession for a resident, according to police. Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said the department was asked to check on a home on Main Street. Two officers responded to the home, and while speaking with residents, one officer spotted "drug paraphernalia in plain view" in a bedroom, Knight said.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Hartselle holds vigil for injured officer at municipal hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 50 people, including Hartselle mayor Randy Garrison attended this vigil to support one of their own, Officer Lynn Dean. It’s been one week since Dean was hospitalized after fracturing his skull while patrolling an area where a church was recently burglarized. Hartselle Chief of Police Justin Barley says this vigil is just one way the community is supporting one of their own.
HARTSELLE, AL
