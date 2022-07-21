ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin council approves GRACE Act protections for abortion access

By Will DuPree, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTLKT_0gnYp1iR00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin City Council took actions Thursday morning that they said would help protect reproductive rights.

During a news conference, Council Member José “Chito” Vela announced council unanimously approved the GRACE Act during a special-called meeting. This vote happened after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision late last month to overturn Roe v. Wade , which gave states the power to decide on abortion access.

MORE: Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

“It’s not enough. I wish we could do more to protect abortion rights, to protect reproductive rights here in Austin, but I think it’s as much as we can do,” Vela said. “We will continue to look for other avenues to try to fight for abortion rights.”

Council Member Vanessa Fuentes said this series of resolutions approved Thursday are part of a national movement of other cities throughout the country working to pass similar measures.

“While our federal government continues to stay idle,” Fuentes said, “it’s up to us to put in the work and do everything possible to protect the communities that we care and represent.”

Several Democratic state lawmakers joined the news conference to share their support for council’s resolutions.

The four resolutions passed by council

One resolution amends the city code to prohibit discrimination based on reproductive health in regard to housing and employment.

Another resolution limits using city funds for gathering evidence about abortions and de-prioritizes enforcement of criminal laws surrounding abortion.

A third resolution directs the city manager to explore the idea of a public education program on long-term birth control, including vasectomies. This resolution also ensures health insurance for city workers and their spouses covers low-cost birth control.

The fourth resolution directs the city manager to review and make recommendations on benefits for city employees to support access to reproductive health services that aren’t lawfully available in Texas anymore.

RELATED: What happens to the City of Austin’s abortion access fund now?

According to a FAQ document Vela posted last month, the GRACE Act is only a set of recommendations, because city council can’t dictate how employees deal with a criminal case under Texas law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Same-sex marriage could face opposition in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — New Austin resident Justin McCormick keeps April 14, 2018 close to his heart. It's the day he and his husband Jerred got married. “It has been a blast, wouldn't change it for the world,” McCormick said. "We partied and laughed and cried so much, it was amazing. Truly one of the best days of my life."
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Birth Control#Politics State#The Austin City Council#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KXAN

Is Austin becoming Texas’ center for psychedelic treatments?

AUSTIN (KXAN)– On Friday, a celebration marked the grand opening of WITHIN Psychedelic Treatment Center. Its leaders call it Texas’ first ceremonial psychedelic treatment center, which started seeing patients in May. The center uses Ketamine for its therapy. “We do intramuscular injection, they’ll get the injection and they...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Tesla files trademark for Texas-shaped logo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Electric automaker Tesla filed trademarks last week for another logo that shows off the state of Texas, according to online records with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. During April’s grand opening party for the Travis County factory, you may remember the party’s branding sported a...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy