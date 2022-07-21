ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata police investigate Turkey Hill robbery, assault

By Lauren Rude
 5 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate a reported robbery and assault at Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road.

According to the report, the police department received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk around 4:25 a.m. on July 21. The clerk said a male entered the store wearing a mask. The man confronted the clerk, demanded money, assaulted them, and then fled the store.

The man has been described to be approximately 20 years old, around six feet tall, and wearing dark clothing and glasses. He was last seen fleeing onto James Avenue in Ephrata.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Bartholomew at 717-738-9200 x240.

