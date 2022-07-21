ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Michelle Obama’s Book ‘The Light We Carry’ Coming This Fall

By Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago

Her acclaimed memoir 'Becoming' has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, surpassing the sales of any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHOa8_0gnYkLtP00
Michelle Obama Scott Olson/Getty Images
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Michelle Obama will have a book out this fall, The Light We Carry, in which she reflects upon her experiences and shares insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world.

It’s the former first lady’s first entirely new work since the 2018 release of her acclaimed blockbuster Becoming, which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, surpassing the sales of any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president, including her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what,” Michelle Obama writes in the book’s introduction, included in Thursday’s announcement by the Random House Publishing Group and its imprint Crown.

“We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others — and this to me is the bedrock of all things.”

The new book is not part of the reported eight-figure deal the Obamas reached in 2017, shortly after he left office, with parent company Penguin Random House for their respective memoirs. A spokesperson declined to discuss financial terms for The Light We Carry.

Crown will publish the 336-page book Nov. 15, almost exactly four years after the release of Becoming, and has announced a first printing of 2.75 million copies for the U.S. and Canada. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times will come out simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries, with additional rights deals expected.

“In The Light We Carry, Mrs. Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress,” the publisher’s announcement reads in part.

“Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles — the earned wisdom that helps her continue to ‘become.’”

On Thursday, Penguin Random House announced it was renaming an annual writing prize in her honor, the $10,000 Michelle Obama Award for Memoir, part of an awards program for public high school students the company launched in 1993.

Since completing Becoming, Michelle Obama has written an edition for younger readers and launched a podcast. With Barack Obama and their production company Higher Ground she has worked on such projects as the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory and a documentary about her tour for Becoming, when she appeared at arenas nationwide with such guest interviewers as Oprah Winfrey and Sarah Jessica Parker. Promotional plans for The Light We Carry will be announced later.

Crown is also the longtime publisher of Barack Obama, himself a million-selling author. A Promised Land, the first of two planned memoirs about his presidency, came out in 2020. A spokesperson declined to comment on when the next book will be released.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo Plots Comeback, Says He “Will Never Be a Hater” of CNN in Debut Podcast

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is planning his comeback — and it’s a podcast. Cuomo on Thursday launched The Chris Cuomo Project, an interview podcast with plans to release two episodes per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The podcast will see Cuomo give “his signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media,” according to a description on the podcast’s official YouTube page.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Licht Sets His Leadership Team at CNNCNN Hires Washington Post Spox Kristine Coratti Kelly to Lead Communications'Song Exploder' Creator Hrishikesh Hirway...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Fires Back at Comparison to Zendaya Over Colorism: “I’m an Incomparable Talent”

Keke Palmer doesn’t appear to appreciate the recent social media conversation comparing her career to that of Zendaya. A Saturday tweet drew attention for claiming that a perceived difference in mainstream popularity between Palmer, who currently stars in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and Zendaya is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.” The Twitter thread pointed out that Palmer and Zendaya are both former child stars but that Nope is being described in some circles as Palmer’s breakout role.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Begrudgingly Reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Trailer

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are starring opposite one another in a romantic comedy, but they aren’t in love when they reunite. “Worst 19 years of my life,” says Clooney’s character in the trailer, describing his relationship with his ex-wife, played by Roberts.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney's Ohio State Abuse Documentary Lands at HBOKeanu Reeves Had One Goal for John Wick in 'Chapter 4': Make Him SufferJulia Roberts to Honor Rising Star at Chopard's Cannes Event “We were only married for five,” she replies, which he then clarifies by noting: “I’m counting the recovery.” The megastars teamed up for Universal’s Ticket to...
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obamas#Mrs Obama#Crown
Benzinga

Edward Snowden Says 'We Are All Going To Be Billionaires' But...

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn billionaires a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Dethrones Kim Kardashian As America’s Youngest Female Billionaire: Her Net Worth Revealed

All that hard “Work” pays off! Rihanna was officially been named the youngest female billionaire in the world by Forbes in June. The 34-year-old singer was featured in the financial outlet’s piece on “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” and a quick glance at the list showed that she’s the youngest entrepreneur to have a billion-dollar net worth, with the next youngest female billionaire being Kim Kardashian, 41.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Donald Trump and children mourn Ivana Trump at funeral in NYC

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were among those who gathered in New York City on Wednesday to mourn the death of Ivana Trump, his first wife and mother of his three eldest children, who died last week after falling in her home. Her children, Donald...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketRealist

What's 'Morning Joe' Host Joe Scarborough’s Net Worth?

Joe Scarborough, who was previously a practicing lawyer and then a congressman, has now been hosting radio and TV shows for a number of years. The Morning Joe host works alongside Willie Geist and his wife Mika Brzezinski. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scarborough's net worth is $25 million. Article...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy