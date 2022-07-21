Ebike Battery Explodes In Mackinac Island Home

The Mackinac Island Fire Department put out a fire in a home after an electric bike battery exploded.

Firefighters were called to the Harrisonville section of the island on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Rickley tried to get the battery out of the home, and a fire extinguisher took down most of the flames.

A resident of the home and two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

The firefighters are expected to be released from the hospital Thursday morning.