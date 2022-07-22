HEAT ALERT: Heat wave impacts New York City with hottest to come this weekend

NEW: Stifling heat for southern BK, heating back up for northern BK and BX. Feeling like near 100 again.

NEXT: An isolated storm possible tomorrow evening, otherwise hot again. Peak heat Sunday, near-record highs!

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat wave is impacting New York City, with the hottest temperatures to come this weekend.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, very muggy and warm. Lows down to 78.

TOMORROW - HEAT ALERT: An isolated pop-up storm or two possible after 3PM. Not expected to be as bad as today. Highs near 94. Lows down to 75. Not as extremely muggy.

SATURDAY - HEAT ALERT: Turning hotter and more humid again. Highs up to 94. Feels like 96-99. Lows around 81.

SUNDAY - HEAT ALERT: The hottest for last. Sunny and dangerously hot. Highs near 97. Feels like 102-105. Record is 97. Lows near 80.

MONDAY: Still hot, but a better chance of showers and storms. Highs near 90. This would be SEVEN days, if it verifies. Lows around 72.

TUESDAY: Drier feel but still very warm. Highs near 85. Lows near 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 87. Lows near 74.