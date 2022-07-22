ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

HEAT ALERT: Heat wave impacts New York City with hottest to come this weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NEW: Stifling heat for southern BK, heating back up for northern BK and BX. Feeling like near 100 again.

NEXT: An isolated storm possible tomorrow evening, otherwise hot again. Peak heat Sunday, near-record highs!

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat wave is impacting New York City, with the hottest temperatures to come this weekend.

MORE: Guide: Cooling centers around the tri-state area

MORE: 12 tips to help keep your pets cool during the dog days of summer

MORE: 8 tips for working safely during hot weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1toL_0gnY3t1r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPucm_0gnY3t1r00

TONIGHT: A few clouds, very muggy and warm. Lows down to 78.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5B1Z_0gnY3t1r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vngpr_0gnY3t1r00

TOMORROW - HEAT ALERT: An isolated pop-up storm or two possible after 3PM. Not expected to be as bad as today. Highs near 94. Lows down to 75. Not as extremely muggy.

MORE: Cooling centers across NYC open as temps reach upper-90s

SATURDAY - HEAT ALERT: Turning hotter and more humid again. Highs up to 94. Feels like 96-99. Lows around 81.

SUNDAY - HEAT ALERT: The hottest for last. Sunny and dangerously hot. Highs near 97. Feels like 102-105. Record is 97. Lows near 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ADud_0gnY3t1r00

MONDAY: Still hot, but a better chance of showers and storms. Highs near 90. This would be SEVEN days, if it verifies. Lows around 72.

TUESDAY: Drier feel but still very warm. Highs near 85. Lows near 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 87. Lows near 74.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaZLm_0gnY3t1r00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Hot Weather#A Better Chance#Bk#Bx
CBS New York

New York City Triathlon held as heat wave continues to bake the Big Apple

NEW YORK - As the heat wave continues to stretch into a sixth day, the New York City Triathlon went ahead Sunday morning. Parts of the event were shortened due to the high heat, which is taking place a day after the city identified its first death due to the heat wave. Web Extra: Click here for summer safety tips to beat the heatThe bike portion of the event was shortened to 12.4 miles, down from 24.8. The run portion was shortened to 2.5 miles, instead of 6.2. Hydration stations throughout the route were increased. More than 2,400 people registered between the ages of 14-81. More than 700 people have volunteered to help out with the event, said Natalie Bushaw of Life Time. Those behind the event say shortening portions was a difficult decision. "We do have to worry about both the 14-year-olds and the 81-year-olds, and all the supporting communities that help us pull this event together. Law enforcement, volunteers, spectators, medical personnel, our own staff. There's a lot that goes into it," said Nicole Bostick of Life Time. Click here to find a cooling center or here to find a public pool or call 311. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
informnny.com

Extreme heat: List of available cooling centers in the North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Dangerous heat conditions continue to impact New Yorkers and are expected to last through the weekend. The National Weather Service expects heat index values to exceed 90 degrees across most of the state, with areas from Albany to New York City reaching or exceeding 100 degrees on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy