Entire Central Line to be shut down this evening due to staff shortage

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The entire Central Line in London will be shut from around 6pm this evening, 21 July, due to a shortage of staff, TFL has confirmed.

The key tube line, which runs across London from Ealing Broadway in the west to Epping in the north east, will grind to a halt during rush hour, leaving many commuters struggling to get home.

Londoners are being advised to complete their journeys early where possible.

In a message screenshotted by one social media user and shared on Twitter, Transport for London (TfL) tells passengers that “the Central line will close early due to staffing issues in the control room, caused by sickness.

“Complete journeys from central London by 17.30. After that no trains will run on most of the line, except a shuttle service between Leytonstone and Epping/Hainault until the end of the day.”

Two shuttle bus services will run after 5.30pm from Stratford, according to the message: CL4 to Leyton and Walthamstow Central for connection with the Victoria line and Overground services; and CL5 to Leytonstone for connection with the shuttle service to Epping/Hainault.

The former will depart from City bus station, the latter from Regional bus station in Stratford, reads the message.

Elsewhere, another screenshotted email allegedly from TfL shared on Twitter states that “Last trains through Central London will be approximately 18.00 westbound from Liverpool Street and 18.00 eastbound from White City”.

TfL has confirmed to The Independent that the shutdown will take place this evening, but has yet to officially reveal exact details and timings of last trains.

Travellers are advised to use the Elizabeth line to Ilford/Manor Park for local bus services to Newbury Park; Piccadilly Line services to Park Royal for the Hangar Lane area; and Piccadilly line services to North Ealing for the West Acton area.

The MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, said: “This is a totally unacceptable level of service from TfL.

“I will be raising this with the TFL Commissioner, Deputy Mayor for Transport and Mayor of London. Passengers deserve better.”

More follows

esther evans
4d ago

As one person to another, no matter where they live, I hope no one is stranded and gets home soon and the problem is fixed so they can get on with life.

Jim Sweat
4d ago

You know if I can take back just half the things I have ever said. I'd just say it again, am tired of repeating myself, I told ya' so.

MostSecurElectionEva
3d ago

Thank you Barrack Obama! We know you're still behind the scenes with Hillary and the puppet Biden that miraculously is still clinging to one marble still rolling around in his head!! You got your third term, that you described as being possible, with a plant in the Oval office. I just hope I see the day you suffer for the crimes against this world that's led to the point of mass confusion on every level, in every country on earth.

The Independent

The Independent

