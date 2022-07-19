Rockvale High School’s Newest Assistant Principal

A Decherd man is behind bars after he allegedly evaded police in a high-speed pursuit and then later assaulted officers when they found him mowing his yard. According to Decherd Police, at approximately 3:14 p.m. Monday, July 18, sgt. Tyler Womack and officer Cory Brown attempted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado on Decherd Blvd for speeding. When emergency lights were activated the driver allegedly accelerated to high speeds estimated over 100 mph, passing multiple vehicles to evade police. Officers were able to get the license plate of the vehicle and were able to positively identify the driver during the short pursuit as Kelly Brown, of Decherd. Officers then terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

