Rockvale High School’s Newest Assistant Principal

Everyone meet Ms. Goolsby! She is joining Cason Lane Academy as a 4th grade teacher this year. Ms. Goolsby comes to us all the way from Nevada, but Middle Tennessee is her hometown. Welcome back to Tennessee as a member of our Charger family and thanks for taking care of our kids!
It wasn’t the schedule, or the injuries, or the defense, that led to Columbia American’s demise in the final two games of the Little League 12U state tournament at Goodlettsville. It was Nolensville’s bats.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA handed a list of violations to The University of Tennessee on Friday, according to a report published in the Knox News Sentinel. They say almost $60,000 in cash and gifts were handed out to players and families by former football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Friday was a busy day for the Tennessee Vols. On Friday afternoon, the Vols received a notice of allegations from the NCAA. You can read all about that here (they weren’t hit with a lack of institutional control penalty, which is great news for UT). Shortly after that news...
Congratulations to The Healing Hands Chiropractic for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 21st at 4pm. The Healing Hands Chiropractic is located at 1019 N. Highland Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-203-3505.
The Tennessee Vols had several players experience breakout seasons last year. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receivers Velus Jones Jr and Cedric Tillman were all afterthoughts entering the 2021 season. A year later and Hooker is a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate, Tillman is the SEC’s leading returning wide receiver, and...
The late Dr. George Smith made history as one of Murfreesboro’s first prominent African-American physicians. Now his legacy has inspired an anonymous donor to invest locally in the education of doctors-in-training. With a $100,000 gift, the donor has established the Dr. George W. Smith Family Medicine Residency Memorial Endowment through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation. One portion of this gift will support mental health and wellness activities for members of the University of Tennessee at Murfreesboro Family Medicine Residency Program and another portion has been earmarked to directly support residents of color.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighters Capt. Tim Lampitt, Marcus Cartwright, Tyson Donaldson, Richard Goodyear, and Justin Dillard were honored July 21, 2022, as STARS for saving an infant child’s life. Firefighters rescued the five-week-old baby boy from a locked, hot SUV on June 13, 2022. The temperature was 97 degrees with a heat index of 108. Mayor Shane McFarland recognized the fast-acting firefighters before the July 21 regular City Council meeting.
Dan Stephens, age 91 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A native of Cannon County, TN, he was the son of the late James and Carmine Cooper Stephens. Mr. Stephens was also preceded in death by a son, Michael L. Stephens who died in 2010. Mr. Stephens...
Maybe you’d never heard of purple martins until last year when the roost of more than 100,000 migrating birds was nearing eviction from trees around Nashville Symphony. They’re considered the largest swallow at about 8” in length. At the symphony, they would swirl around in something like tornadoes of birds until they would land for the night — sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on branches.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee woman has been accused of stealing more than $250,000 from an estate. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports 56-year-old Lois Vance of Gordonsville misdirected the quarter of a million dollars from an estate she oversaw and used the funds for her own benefit. Vance was...
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposed mixed-use development in Spring Hill would bring more than 260 apartments and commercial space to the community on the Maury County side of the line. "Right in the middle we’re hoping to have a big open lawn with a dog park, that...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is releasing more information on Saturday’s fatal I24 motorcycle crash that claimed one life. The crash occurred at mile marker 27 on I24 West (between Joelton and Pleasant View) just after 10 pm. MAP The interstate was closed for several hours while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
Growth in and around Rutherford County continues and downtown Murfreesboro is one of the many areas that is seeing new development. On Friday, WGNS confirmed a developer has their eyes focused on making a major change to a building that was built in the early 1980's. In March, a company...
A Decherd man is behind bars after he allegedly evaded police in a high-speed pursuit and then later assaulted officers when they found him mowing his yard. According to Decherd Police, at approximately 3:14 p.m. Monday, July 18, sgt. Tyler Womack and officer Cory Brown attempted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado on Decherd Blvd for speeding. When emergency lights were activated the driver allegedly accelerated to high speeds estimated over 100 mph, passing multiple vehicles to evade police. Officers were able to get the license plate of the vehicle and were able to positively identify the driver during the short pursuit as Kelly Brown, of Decherd. Officers then terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials worked to move an overturned concrete truck out of the roadway Thursday morning. Maury County Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched to Hardison Mill Road at 5:15 a.m. for a concrete truck rollover crash with possible entrapment. Teams also asked D&D Towing to be on standby due to the nature of the accident.
