Maricopa County under excessive heat warning

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Maricopa County from 11 a.m. today, July 21, until 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.

Temperatures could reach 116 degrees.

Other counties listed under the warning are Coconino in areas below 4,500 feet, La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai and Yuma.

Health officials advise these precautions to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke: