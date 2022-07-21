ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County under excessive heat warning

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJ16B_0gnXXnEJ00

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Maricopa County from 11 a.m. today, July 21, until 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.

Temperatures could reach 116 degrees.

Other counties listed under the warning are Coconino in areas below 4,500 feet, La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai and Yuma.

Health officials advise these precautions to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings. Find cooling centers, hydration stations and collection/donation sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties.
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
  • Drink water before, during and after working or exercising outside.
  • Check the UV Index.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Storms hit parts of Arizona, rain expected overnight in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of Arizona felt the effects of the monsoon on Sunday evening but the Valley is still waiting for rain. A dust storm made its way through Dolan Springs, which is northwest of Kingman. A viewer sent us a video of rain in Morenci, which is northeast of Safford. There was some blowing dust in the Casa Grande area around 6 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for most of the Phoenix area, but nothing really materialized. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday due to the storms.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

State Route 87 fully reopens north of Mesa after monsoon storm cleanup

PHOENIX — State Route 87 north of Mesa fully reopened Sunday after a weeklong closure due to cleanup from a monsoon storm, officials said. The northbound portion of the East Valley freeway closed July 17 at Shea Boulevard due to downed power lines, while the southbound lanes were closed from McDowell Road to Shea Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
MESA, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 514 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kaka, or 33 miles southeast of Gila Bend, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kaka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa braces for big water cuts in 2023

New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Pima, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 8 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 116°F. The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. on July 21 and lasts through 8 p.m. on Friday. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Concerns Arise over Envelopes Containing Ballots Mailed to Maricopa County Voters That Reveal Political Party in Clear Window

Envelopes containing ballots sent to voters in Maricopa County last week contained a small square with clear plastic on the top left side revealing part of the ballot. The political party of the ballot can clearly be seen in the window, and in some cases, individuals’ voter registration numbers are visible as well. Concerns have been raised that renegade postal workers or election workers might throw Republican ballots out before they reach voters.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Stroke#Heat Exhaustion
dailyadvent.com

Ducey appeals ruling against Arizona's limiting COVID relief to open schools

Teaching assistant Susan Jussel works in an empty classroom as she monitors a remote learning class at the Valencia Newcomer School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Phoenix. (The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey is appealing a federal judge's decision blocking his decision to withhold federal COVID-19 relief to unopened schools....
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Woman hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the lake at about 3 p.m. for calls of a leg injury. A woman had apparently been injured by a boat propeller and needed to be rushed to the hospital.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Top Places to Live in Arizona

If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Scottsdale man killed in 3-vehicle crash with USPS van

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Scottsdale Sunday afternoon, the Scottsdale Police Department said. Officials said that the crash happened near McDowell and Scottsdale Roads. One of the three drivers involved was killed in the crash. One...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
travelingmom.com

12 Cool Things To Do In Mesa, AZ, Even In The Summer

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Arizona is understandably a winter destination as the snowbirds fly south in search of warm and sunshine. But even in the summer months, there are plenty of fun things to do in Mesa Arizona. The key is to find the INDOOR things to do. Or get up really, really early. Here are our favorite things to do in Mesa AZ, even in the summer.
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Diaper Bank of Central Arizona issuing urgent summer appeal for essential hygiene supplies

The Diaper Bank of Central Arizona is issuing an urgent summer appeal for essential hygiene supplies to aid families and seniors most affected by the rising costs of inflation. Families—and seniors especially—are finding it more challenging to afford diapers, incontinence supplies and period supplies due to the current prices of food, housing and other basic needs.
PHOENIX, AZ
nypressnews.com

Here’s how Phoenix is cooling down its streets as summers get hotter

Phoenix, Arizona — Phoenix is trying to beat the heat by turning its black asphalt streets gray. A special sealant reflects rather than absorbs the hot desert sun. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the so-called cool pavement is 10 to 12 degrees cooler to touch than traditional asphalt. About 73 miles of the city’s streets are now covered in the sealant.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Activity Suggests Progress on PIRATE in Mesa

Four land purchases over the last year in southeast Mesa suggest Project PIRATE – The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension – rail spur may be progressing. PIRATE would connect industrial centers in far east Mesa with an existing Union Pacific line along Rittenhouse Road. Union Pacific...
MESA, AZ
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
197
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy