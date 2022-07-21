ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK cost-of-living package doesn’t go far enough, say charities

By Mark Sweney and Kalyeena Makortoff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKFfL_0gnXTerG00
The government’s Help for Households package includes discounts from UK supermarkets and will allow children to watch West End shows for free.

Child poverty campaigners have accused the government of “abandoning” struggling families after it announced a cost-of-living package that included free theatre tickets and supermarket discounts.

They spoke out as Boris Johnson prepared to meet with some of the UK’s biggest retailers on Thursday to discuss the Help for Households scheme which is meant to help families facing soaring food and fuel bills after inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.4%.

The package includes a mix of new and pre-existing discounts on meals, mobile tariffs and theatre tickets from businesses including Asda, Morrisons, Amazon and Vodafone.

“With school holidays starting today and parliament heading off for recess, government has abandoned children and families to face a difficult summer with inadequate support,” said Alison Garnham, the chief executive of Child Poverty Action Group.

“As families battle to stay afloat, investment in social security for the long term has to be the top priority for the next prime minister. A decent living standard for children should never be dependent on retail discounts.”

The government support scheme currently includes the extension of Asda’s offer allowing children to buy a meal for £1, and the reintroduction of the “feed your family for a fiver” campaign by Sainsbury’s.

It also will allow children to watch a West End show for free in August – with a fee-paying adult – while the telecoms firm Vodafone is adding its existing £10-a-month mobile social tariff to the scheme.

Other initiatives include Amazon’s page linking to free music and TV, learning resources and value groceries, and Morrisons’ offer of a free meal for children at its cafes.

“We are facing incredibly tough global economic headwinds and families across the country are feeling the pinch,” Johnson said. “Both the public and private sector have a role to play here – and that’s why it is great to see so many leading UK businesses are now coming forward to offer new deals and discounts that will provide much-needed respite at the checkout.”

Those attending Thursday’s meeting at Downing Street are likely to include representatives from Sainsbury’s, Vodafone, Amazon, Centrica and the CBI.

The campaign aims to provide further discounts during the back-to-school period in autumn, when energy bills are expected to surge to record highs, and during the Christmas shopping season.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Imran Hussain, the director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, welcomed company support for squeezed families but said the government needed to do more to address the cost-of-living crisis.

“This will help many families, but the scale of the problem needs urgent government action and a recognition that families are so exposed today because of repeated cuts to financial help available to the low paid and those with children,” Hussain said.

“The next prime minister needs to address the startling failure to provide targeted support to children living in low-income families.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Cost of living: Food bank charity warn supplies are running out

A charity which distributes surplus food to charities across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire has warned that it is running out of supplies. Fareshare said nationally its is receiving 200 tonnes less each month from supermarkets and food producers because of global shortages. Some local food banks rely on the charity for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Charities#Mobile#Uk#Asda Morrisons#Vodafone
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 151 of the invasion

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s main port of Odesa – through which grain shipments would take place – with cruise missile strikes, barely 12 hours after Moscow signed a deal with Ukraine to allow monitored grain exports from Ukraine’s southern ports. “The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s operational command south wrote on Telegram, raising doubts about the viability of the deal that was intended to release 20m tonnes of grain to ward off famine in large parts of the developing world.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
The Guardian

Australia needs mask mandates again – they’re based on science, not populism

As Omicron surges again, Australian politicians seem to be adopting the American tactic of denial. It’s a foolish strategy. This week the national chief health officer urged people to wear masks indoors, but that’s all he could do – no leaders have introduced mandates. Earlier this month the Victorian health minister said she dismissed the recommendation of the state’s chief health officer to mandate masks in early childhood education and some retail settings.
RETAIL
The Guardian

The Guardian

372K+
Followers
88K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy