Politics

UK Supreme Court to hear Scottish independence case in Oct

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7MAm_0gnWQyNE00

The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hold hearings in October on whether Scotland can call an independence referendum without the consent of the British government.

Pro-independence Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she intends to hold a plebiscite on secession on Oct. 19, 2023. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s U.K. government says it won’t allow it because Scots rejected independence in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation vote. A vote held without the approval of the London government would not be legally binding.

Sturgeon’s Scottish government has asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether it can legislate to hold the vote if the U.K. government does not give the go-ahead.

The court said Thursday it will hear the arguments from both sides on Oct. 11 and 12.

Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party argue that Britain’s departure from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic have upended politics and the economy and that it’s time to revisit the case for independence. British voters narrowly approved Brexit in a 2016 referendum, but those in Scotland voted strongly to stay in the EU.

Like Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has its own parliament and government and makes its own policies on public health , education and other matters. But the U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Sturgeon’s party leads a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament, together with the Scottish Green Party, and she argues that the Scottish parliament has an “indisputable democratic mandate” for a new independence vote.

Even if the referendum does go ahead as proposed, a majority vote will not by itself make Scotland independent from the rest of the U.K. Sturgeon has said that “for Scotland to become independent following a yes vote, legislation would have to be passed by the U.K. and Scottish Parliaments.”

Related
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak says he is underdog in PM race as ‘forces that be’ want Truss

Rishi Sunak has positioned himself as the underdog in the Conservative leadership race, claiming the “forces that be” want Liz Truss to be the next prime minister. Addressing a crowd in Grantham on Saturday, the Lincolnshire home town of Margaret Thatcher, Sunak declared “have no doubt, I am the underdog” and suggested that Conservative party powers want the race to be “a coronation” for Truss.
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Lord Advocate publishes indyref2 legal argument to Supreme Court

The Scottish government has published its legal case over Holyrood's right to set up an independence referendum. The arguments will be put to judges at the Supreme Court in October by Scotland's Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain. Ms Bain said a referendum vote would only demonstrate the views of people about...
#Scottish Independence#Scottish Government#Independence Referendum#Scottish Parliament#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Uk#Uk Supreme Court#The U K Supreme Court#British#Scots#The Supreme Court#Scottish National Party#The European Union
US News and World Report

Ukraine Strikes Bridge Used for Russian Supplies in Occupied South

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine struck a bridge in the occupied Black Sea region of Kherson on Saturday, targeting a Russian supply route as Kyiv prepares for a major counter-offensive, a Ukrainian regional official said. The strike hit the Daryivskyi bridge across the Ingulets river used for supplies by Russian troops,...
Reuters

Kremlin rejects report Nord Stream turbine is stuck in transit

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline taking gas from Russia to Germany was stuck in transit. Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia had not yet given the go-ahead to transport the turbine back to Russia, citing two people familiar with the matter. read more.
The Associated Press

EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine on Thursday after the bloc’s 27 members backed measures that include a ban on gold imports and tighter export controls on some high-technology goods. European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the “reinforced, prolonged EU sanctions against the Kremlin” send “a strong signal to Moscow: we will keep the pressure high for as long as it takes.” The EU has described the new round of sanctions as minor adjustments and intended to align its actions with commitments from global partners. Any ban on Russian gas imports, which are still a lifeline to many of the EU’s juggernaut industries, is not under consideration. EU officials worked all week to tighten the bloc’s extensive package of sanctions on Russia and looked at ways to add a ban on gold exports, hoping the measures might start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine.
Brexit
Northern Ireland
Supreme Court
U.K.
Scotland
The Associated Press

Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian defense officials insisted Sunday that an airstrike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa hit only military targets, but the attack tested an agreement on resuming grain shipments that the two countries signed less than a day before the assault. Long-range missiles destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse holding Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the U.S., Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a daily briefing. Speaking late Saturday in his nightly televised address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack on Odesa “destroyed the very possibility” of dialogue with Russia. Under the grain-shipment agreement obtained by The Associated Press, both Kyiv and Moscow agreed not to target vessels and port facilities involved in the initiative, including the ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.
BBC

Ukraine war: Explosions rock Ukrainian port hours after grain deal

Explosions have rocked a key Ukrainian port just a day after Kyiv and Moscow reached a landmark deal to allow the resumption of grain exports. Two missiles hit the city of Odesa in the early hours of Saturday morning, Ukraine's military said. Under the terms of Friday's deal, Russia agreed...
BBC

Brexit: UK's divorce bill from EU could rise to £42.5bn

The UK's Brexit divorce bill from leaving the EU could rise to £42.5bn, potentially adding billions to payments, the government says. Treasury minister Simon Clarke said inflation meant the bill could be up to £7.5bn higher than initially estimated. The UK struck a deal to pay the EU...
