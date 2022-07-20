ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey, IL

Casey Saddle Club Raffle Tickets Available

By MyRadioLink
1043theparty.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Casey Saddle Club is having a raffle to win...

1043theparty.com

Comments / 0

WTWO/WAWV

Phil Minton earns 9th degree black belt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Chief Master Phil Minton is not a typical 83 year old. He exudes boundless energy and enthusiasm for the sport he loves. Martial Arts and specifically taekwondo is actually less sport and more a way of life. His drive and determination have led him to earn a 9th degree black […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Healthy Smiles opens renewed office.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A dentist's office in Terre Haute celebrated its grand opening. Terre Haute Healthy Smiles introduced the business' renewed office at its grand opening. The office first opened in 2020 but eventually had to close again after it became too small for the business. The office...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Champaign arcade bar set to close

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One downtown Champaign bar announced it will close its doors in August. In a post on their social media, Stix Arcade Bar credited their demise to the pandemic, opening a little more than a month before COVID-19 stay-at-home orders shuttered bars state-wide. “The pandemic hit...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Illinois business holds Robinson groundbreaking ceremony

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - This Illinois small business is not looking so small anymore. Ginger Ale's held a groundbreaking ceremony in Robinson on Thursday. The Olney-based business is known for its "2.8 septillion drink options". It first started in 2015. The business became a franchise last fall. We spoke with...
ROBINSON, IL
smilepolitely.com

It’s time to gather your items for Dump and Run

The 20th annual Dump and Run sale, hosted by the University YMCA, is happening August 20-21, and beginning August 1st they will be ready to accept your donations for the sale. It's the perfect time to start clearing out usable items in your house or apartment that you just don't use anymore. Donating them to the sale will keep them out of a landfill, and put them into the hands of someone else who can use them.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Two Terre Haute business leaders named to "Indiana 250 List"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Business Journal has revealed its first "Indiana 250 List." The list names 250 of Indiana's top business leaders. Greg Gibson was one of two Terre Haute businessmen named on the list. Gibson has led many projects in and around the Wabash Valley. He...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New butcher shop to fill missing grocery store void

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey, Illinois is home to just under 2,500 residents. For years they have had to travel nearly 25 miles in order to get their groceries from the closest Walmart. That is all about to change. After their only local grocery store, an IGA, closed years ago...
CASEY, IL
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
WTHI

New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side

The newest addition to the Los Tres community has officially been added to the community. The new location is located just off of US highway 41 directly next to Buffalo Wild Wings. Los Tres Tacos celebrated its grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

RV camper struck by a train in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
VINCENNES, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Police Department is trying to help find 67-year-old Stanley Crague. He hasn’t been seen since Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Police say Crague is 5’7″ and 210...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

