Charleston, IL

Corn Belt Shrine Club Barstool Golf Outing

By MyRadioLink
 3 days ago

The Corn Belt Shrine Club will host their barstool golf outing this...

Speedway Digest

Christian County Fair (Taylorville, IL) Race Recap

2022 Christian County Races Excite Fairgoers; Nichols Impresses. (Taylorville, IL) The annual Christian County Ag Fair races were held this past Wednesday, July 20 and the action on track was excellent once again. Another solid field of cars was on hand with 20 Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks, 15 Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, and 10 Hornets to race in front of a sizable crowd.
WAND TV

Overlook Adventure Park pushes limits, provides new views

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Where others feel fear, Connor Phares feels joy. "I like being outside," he said. "You get to enjoy the weather. It's breezy. You get a good view." He spends his days three stories up at Overlook Adventure Park, helping people let go of their fear of heights on the ropes course.
DECATUR, IL
WTHI

Illinois business holds Robinson groundbreaking ceremony

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - This Illinois small business is not looking so small anymore. Ginger Ale's held a groundbreaking ceremony in Robinson on Thursday. The Olney-based business is known for its "2.8 septillion drink options". It first started in 2015. The business became a franchise last fall. We spoke with...
ROBINSON, IL
WCIA

On-duty State Trooper hurt in crash

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois State Trooper was hurt Wednesday morning when their car was hit by a truck while on duty. The crash happened in Monticello at Kirby Medical Center just after 7 a.m. State Police officials said a semi-truck was backing out of a private drive across Medical Center Drive to a […]
MONTICELLO, IL
KWQC

1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m on eastbound Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said. The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV had exited at...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There's an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company's several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN's Steve Alexander there's a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there's a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County Coroner Identifies Victim In I-74 Accident

The following is a press release from the Vermilion County Coroner's Office. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden has identified the victim of a traffic accident on the I-74 in Oakwood late Friday evening (July 15, 2022) at approximately 10:24 p.m. in Oakwood as 52-year-old Traci D. Garcia of St. Joseph, IL.
WAND TV

Taylorville woman faces wire fraud charges

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The United States Attorney's Springfield Office has indicted a Taylorville woman on five counts of wire fraud. According to the Taylorville Police Department, officers met on Friday, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and indicted Lori J. Zeitler, 63, of Taylorville. The indictment alleges that on...
WCIA

Not as advertised: Taxpayers, state workers spend millions on 'depleted' senior insurance plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A multi-billion dollar managed care company reaps millions in Illinois taxpayer dollars to manage a state-administered health insurance plan for retired state workers. Nearly seven months after that plan was diminished by a contract termination with the largest health system in Champaign and surrounding counties, Aetna has produced less than a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

