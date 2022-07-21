ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK Supreme Court to hear Scottish independence case in Oct

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGSrJ_0gnW1uz200

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hold hearings in October on whether Scotland can call an independence referendum without the consent of the British government.

Pro-independence Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she intends to hold a plebiscite on secession on Oct. 19, 2023. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s U.K. government says it won’t allow it because Scots rejected independence in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation vote. A vote held without the approval of the London government would not be legally binding.

Sturgeon’s Scottish government has asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether it can legislate to hold the vote if the U.K. government does not give the go-ahead.

The court said Thursday it will hear the arguments from both sides on Oct. 11 and 12.

Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party argue that Britain’s departure from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic have upended politics and the economy and that it’s time to revisit the case for independence. British voters narrowly approved Brexit in a 2016 referendum, but those in Scotland voted strongly to stay in the EU.

Like Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has its own parliament and government and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. But the U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Sturgeon’s party leads a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament, together with the Scottish Green Party, and she argues that the Scottish parliament has an “indisputable democratic mandate” for a new independence vote.

Even if the referendum does go ahead as proposed, a majority vote will not by itself make Scotland independent from the rest of the U.K. Sturgeon has said that “for Scotland to become independent following a yes vote, legislation would have to be passed by the U.K. and Scottish Parliaments.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Now Boris is facing a kangaroo court

Not satisfied with Boris Johnson’s humiliating Downing Street demise, his enemies in Westminster won’t rest until they’ve completely destroyed him. Deranged Remainers furious at him for delivering Brexit, the Left who fear his vote-winning success, ministerial has-beens and backbench nobodies… their thirst for revenge is unslakeable.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Senior Lords’ anger at Boris Johnson plan to hand out dozens of peerages

Boris Johnson’s plan to hand out large numbers of peerages before stepping down as prime minister has been denounced by a former Speaker of the House of Lords as “part of a trend to trash constitutional norms”.Baroness Hayman said there was anger across the upper house at the prospect of dozens of the PM’s friends and allies being made lords.And another ex-Lord Speaker, Lord Fowler – formerly a Conservative cabinet minister – said the appointment of Tory donors was bringing the system into “some kind of contempt” and undermining public support for the unelected chamber.Reports suggest that the outgoing prime...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Alastair Campbell: ‘Liz Truss as PM is so appalling it’s almost unthinkable – which means it could happen’

Alastair Campbell is a writer, broadcaster and mental-health activist best known for his role as former prime minister Tony Blair’s spokesman, press secretary and director of communications and strategy, and for his bestselling eight-volume series of diaries about the Blair years. He recently teamed up with former Conservative cabinet minister Rory Stewart to launch an odd-couple current affairs podcast, The Rest Is Politics, and is filming a new reality TV show for Channel 4, Make Me Prime Minister, which he will host with Sayeeda Warsi, the former Conservative party co-chair.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Independence#Scottish Government#Independence Referendum#Scottish Parliament#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Uk#Uk Supreme Court#The U K Supreme Court#British#Scots#The Supreme Court#Scottish National Party#The European Union
Daily Mail

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss vows to extend the Rwanda migrant scheme to more countries and boost border staff by 20% if she wins the keys to No10

Liz Truss has said she will extend the controversial Rwanda asylum scheme, in a move to firm up support among Tory party voters in the race to succeed Boris Johnson. The Foreign Secretary, in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, suggested that as Prime Minister she would extend the Rwanda policy, despite it currently being in legal limbo.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Race to Become UK PM Down to Final Two: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

LONDON (Reuters) -Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Boris Johnson tosses grenade during visit to Ukrainian troops training in UK

Boris Johnson tossed a grenade during a military exercise for Ukrainian troops training in the UK.The prime minister met 400 Ukrainian soldiers that will receive training in Yorkshire, before returning to fight in the war against Russia.In the video filmed by his own press team, Johnson, dressed in camoflage, joins soldiers running a practice drill. "I am absolutely convinced that you can win, and you will win", he told the Ukrainian fighters.This comes as the Tory leadership contest rumbles on, with Johnson's foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak vying to replace him. Read More Boris Johnson has left Tories in ‘deep s***’, former donor warnsTruss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election

NEW DELHI (AP) — A woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India’s new president, a largely ceremonial position. Droupadi Murmu, a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected by the Indian Parliament and state legislatures in voting held Monday, making her the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. She will be formally sworn in as the president on Monday. Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand state from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Supreme Court date for indyref2 case set for 11 October

A key court case that could allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate for another independence referendum will hear arguments in October, the Supreme Court has said. The Scottish government wants judges to settle whether MSPs could legislate for a vote without Westminster's backing. But UK law officers argue this is...
POLITICS
ABC News

Report: UK clearly overwhelmed by surge in migrant crossings

LONDON -- Britain's response to growing numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats is poor and officials are clearly overwhelmed on some days, an independent inspection found in a report published Thursday. The review by David Neal, the chief inspector of borders and immigration, was among critical...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy