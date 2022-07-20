ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

More Seasonal Temps Next Week, Still Dry

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- A slight shift in the pattern next week could allow for more seasonable temperatures. Currently, models indicate a trend for near normal temperatures across southern Minnesota,...

