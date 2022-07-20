More Seasonal Temps Next Week, Still Dry

The water temperatures are warming and now could be a good time to do some musky fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says he is seeing more people out looking for muskies. Glen says now and through the fall is a good time to be looking for bigger fish and muskies fit the bill. He says muskies are trophy fish and are rarely eaten. Schmitt says muskies spawn later which is why we are seeing musky fishing starting later. He says interest in musky fishing is growing and Minnesota may be the best musky fishing state in the country.

