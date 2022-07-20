Portland judge dismisses riot charges against two conservative activists: ‘I’m a little confused that the state has taken this case to this point’
Two outspoken conservative activists in Portland, Oregon, are walking free after a judge dismissed riot charges brought against them by the local district attorney. Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, 38, and Russell Schultz, 52, two men best associated with the conservative counter-protest scene in one of America’s most left-leaning cities, will...worldtimetodays.com
Comments / 0