ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Nelson, Lester and Jacobs named to All-NCC teams

By Clear Lake Mirror Reporter Staff
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree members of the Clear Lake softball team have received All-North Central Conference honors. Junior Annika Nelson was named to the All-NCC First Team. Nelson, who played catcher for the Lions, committed no errors during 14 games played. Offensively, she led the team and conference with a .526 batting average and...

clreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

A Father and Son Duo Unlike Any Other

(ABC 6 News) - It's business in the front and a party in the back for an Austin Father and Son Duo!. Curtis Steinbrink competed last year in the USA Mullet Championships and placed 11th in the nation for his sick hair. And now this year, his son Callen decided...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

One Vision is ending its Festival of Trees in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – After 26 years, One Vision says it is ending its annual Festival of Trees. The Christmas-season event saw dozens of trees, wreaths, swags, and baskets decorated by volunteers, organizations, and businesses put on display and available for purchase. The Festival of Trees was an online...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clear Lake, IA
Sports
City
Clear Lake, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Lester, IA
KAAL-TV

2 people killed in crash in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) - Two people were killed, and another injured, in a crash in Clear Lake Friday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Fir Ave. and 330th St. a vehicle lost control, going in and out of the ditch, before coming to a stop on its side.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 22nd, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig has lifted the last bird flu quarantine on commercial flocks. The quarantines banned poultry and eggs from being shipped from 15 commercial sites where avian influenza had been confirmed. A turkey operation in Bremer County was the last to meet all the cleaning and testing requirements. Naig says it doesn't mean the risk is gone -- but it does let those sites get back to normal production. A total of 13-point-three million birds were euthanized in Iowa due to this year's outbreak.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

RAGBRAI to swing through Mason City next week

(ABC 6 News) - The 49th annual RAGBRAI, an eight-day bicycle trek across Iowa, is set to begin on Saturday with thousands of riders and support vehicles taking to the states highways and roads to complete the journey. Over the years, RAGBRAI has been in all of Iowa’s 99 counties,...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncc#Bunt#Lions
KAAL-TV

New interactive mural takes center stage in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) - Local artist and NIACC Visual Arts Instructor Alexis Beucler is working on an interactive mural in Downtown Mason City. The idea originated when a citizen reached out to the City Administrator and said she loves to visit interactive murals in other towns featuring butterfly wings, and angel wings, to take pictures in front of them.
MASON CITY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

807 10th St NE Mason City

A large set of windows in the dining room overlook the front yard just off the front entry. The kitchen opens to the back living room with a slider to the rear yard deck. Spacious bedroom on the main floor next to the bathroom. Two bedrooms are upstairs. Lower level has two oversized rooms that can be utilized as bonus living area, rec room or storage space. Laundry room with shower stall tucked in the corner. Fully fenced rear yard borders the back alley, storage shed, and detached single stall garage. The deck offers plenty of space for the grill, patio set, family, and friends for those back yard barbecues. Don't let this one SLIP away, call TODAY to make this yours!
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KAAL-TV

New thrift store gives local children's theatre a 'second act'

(ABC 6 News) - When you buy from a thrift store, you probably don't think about how your purchase can help other businesses. That's the case for the Second Act Thrift Store in Austin. Money from all purchases goes right back to the Matchbox Children's Theatre. Like many theaters, Matchbox...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dows man jailed for marijuana wax, pipes

PRIMGHAR—A 29-year-old Dows man was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near Primghar on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michael Robert Korth stemmed from the stop of a 2004...
PRIMGHAR, IA
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy