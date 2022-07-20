Schmidt to compete in Iowa Shrine Bowl

Clear Lake High School senior Jagger Schmidt will play as a member of the North Squad when the 50th Iowa Shrine Bowl kicks off Saturday, July 23, at 4 p.m. The game will be played at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. The Iowa...
When you see his name, the first thing that comes to mind is winning. Legendary coach Larry Niemeyer has passed away. Niemeyer, who coached softball at Adel before leading the Cedar Rapids Jefferson program from 1978 through 2012 won an incredible 2,089 games and lost just 429, a winning percentage of 83 percent. The 2,089 softball victories is a national high school record that still stands today. Niemeyer coached the Jefferson J-Hawks to three state titles. His coaching career spanned 52 years, and it wasn't just softball.
An eastern Iowa family who lives near Waverly, and close to the Cedar River, had a garden that was being enjoyed a little too much by raccoons. So, they decided to put out a cage in the hopes they could capture the offender(s). Oh, they caught something alright, just not what they were expecting.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping off at $660 million. “Chances are low,” said Matt Orvick, a Mega Millions participant. The odds are 1 in 302,575,350 of winning. You have better chances of being...
UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, a judge declared a mistrial in the case of a former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper, after the jury was deadlocked. Robert James Smith was charged with unreasonable use of force for hitting and tackling a motorcyclist during a traffic stop in Cedar County in 2017. He resigned when the Patrol opened an investigation into the incident in 2018.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is continuing the search for a girl who drowned in the Cedar River at Palisades-Kepler State Park. 11-year old Zyah Thomas went under the water on Wednesday, July 13th and authorities started their search that afternoon....
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The latest in a string of suspicious fires in Fort Dodge has been declared arson, although the Fire Department says the fires are not connected. A home at 502 N. 17th St. burned Wednesday. The property was supposed to be vacant, but neighbors say squatters had been living there all summer.
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The conservative advocacy group ‘Americans for Prosperity-Iowa’ (AFP-IA) hosted an event in Eastern Iowa to highlight the growing cost of gasoline under the Biden Administration. Thursday between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, the group hosted an event called the “True Cost of Washington” at...
Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for a hot and stormy Saturday. We’re waking up to sunshine across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be hot today, with heat indexes reaching the low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for our entire area. If you have to spend time outside, make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks.
Four facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of baby formula. Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of baby formula and other items from multiple eastern Iowa stores. Search for suspect underway after shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Police in Marion, Iowa are searching for those responsible for vandalizing numerous businesses in the downtown area early Thursday morning. KCRG reports that the buildings that were vandalized were along several blocks of 10th street near downtown Marion. Businesses, houses, and other public property were spray painted with hate messages, swastikas, and white supremacy. A resident who lives in the vandalized area told KCRG that it was "disheartening to see this happen to so many people."
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Fourteen years after unprecedented flooding forever changed the historic Czech Village and New Bohemia neighborhoods, a new flood protection system was celebrated in Cedar Rapids. A ribbon-cutting Friday, July 22, 2022, on the 16th Avenue Bridge of Lions marked the completion of the $12 million...
It's always a bummer to have to share local business closures. Three Cedar Rapids restaurants have recently closed their doors, one of which opened just a few months ago. Last week, I saw a few people on Facebook asking about La Chamba Mexican Restaurant at 5001 1st Ave SE in Cedar Rapids. Eastern Iowans were a bit confused because it appeared that the restaurant had closed, but there was no official announcement at the location or on the Facebook page, which has since been deleted. The Mexican restaurant opened for business on March 10th, only four months ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, two separate shooting incidents occurred in Cedar Rapids. At 3:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of J Ave. and Oakland Rd NE. Officers arrived on scene but did not locate anyone involved. Responders...
The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District has named Anjuli Myers as the next principal of its Junior High and High School, which serves grades 7-12. Her hire will be official pending the formal background check and school board approval. Myers will be replacing Andy McQuillen who resigned recently (subject to release...
