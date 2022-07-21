ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – July 21, 2022

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago

Henrico Schools officials planning to monitor students’ online activity; an IT company opens its new Henrico location, with some help from Gov. Glenn Youngkin; monkeypox vaccines have arrived for some; why the GRTC’s new board is less representative than the majority of its riders; new products arrive at Virginia ABC stores.

