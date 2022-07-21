Henrico News Minute – July 21, 2022

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Keeton & Co. Real Estate – leased 6,422 SF of office space at 4235 Innslake Drive (Isaac DeRegibus represented the tenant); Mazatlan Tacos of Broad, LLC – leased 5,460 SF of retail space at 8415 West Broad Street (James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Sea Dreamz, LLC – leased 4,200 SF of industrial space at 2026-A Dabney Road (Craig Douglas represented the tenant and Gregg W. Beck represented the landlord); Hibachi House – leased 1,960 SF of retail space at The Shops at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive (James Ashby IV and Reilly Marchant represented the landlord); Riverside Logistics Services – renewed its lease of 45,312 SF of industrial space at Eubank Road Warehouse, 4201-4215 Eubank Road (Evan Magrill and R. Scott Douglas represented the landlord); GENETWORx – renewed its lease of 19,355 SF of office space at Park III, Building A, 4144 Innslake Drive (Evan Magrill and Dean Meyer represented the landlord); BHG XL II LLC – leased 10,492 SF of office space at Park Buildings Phase I, II and III, Cox Road at Innslake Drive (Evan Magrill and Dean Meyer represented the landlord); GrowGeneration USA, Inc. – leased 9,070 SF of retail space at Meadowbrook Plaza, 5600-5750 Hopkins Road (Alicia Brown and Connie Jordan Nielsen represented the landlord); Outdoor Living Brands – expanded its lease by 8,222 SF at West Broad Village, 11131 West Broad Street (Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson represented the landlord); Oasis Salon – renewed its lease of 1,575 SF of retail space at Starling Plaza, 1412 Starling Drive (Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord); Sokha Nail & Spa – leased 1,270 SF of retail space at West Broad Village, 2400 Old Brick Road (Alicia Brown and Connie Jordan Nielsen represented the landlord); Federated Mutual Insurance Company – renewed its lease of 1,072 SF of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway (Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson represented the landlord).
