ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

A Sacramento County official pointedly refused to identify his pronouns. But why?

By Robin Epley
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kx4mq_0gnUmUWM00
Sacramento County Supervisors appoint members to the Sacramento County Mental Health Board. Recently, one board member filed a harassment complaint against another.. Member Corinne McIntosh Sako said the issue began when she asked member William Cho to identify his preferred pronouns and he refused. Sara Nevis snevis@sacbee.com

Leading a meeting of the Sacramento County Mental Health Board in October, Corrine McIntosh Sako asked fellow member William Cho to identify his preferred pronouns. He categorically refused.

Cho, in an apparent attempt to belittle McIntosh Sako’s request, described himself as “human.” The next day, he sent her an email in which he declared that such a request to state one’s preferred pronouns is “astoundingly alarming, disturbing and premeposterous.”

McIntosh Sako contacted me, frustrated by what she described as harassment by Cho. She said the county counsel and equal employment opportunity analysts have been slow to act.

At a meeting in March, McIntosh Sako said, Cho called her “crazy” — an interesting choice of words at a Mental Health Advisory Board meeting — and likened her to a “soccer mom,” a phrase that comes loaded with misogynistic baggage.

“These county players (are) going to be making decisions about hundreds of millions of dollars ” McIntosh Sako said. “Also, they’re talking about this new public safety and justice accountability program that also has an advisory board. But who’s going to want to serve on an advisory board when this type of behavior occurs?”

Cho did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Sacramento County also did not respond to requests for comment, citing the active investigation.

If Cho had agreed to an interview, I would have asked if his objections to pronouns are rooted in linguistics or something deeper, such as a political objection to gender fluidity.

Pronouns matter. When they are used incorrectly, they can diminish, exclude or figuratively erase people who are transgender or nonbinary. Why would we do that to another human being when it could easily be avoided with a dash of linguistic compassion? Why would we feel threatened or upset by the use of gender-neutral pronouns to address people who don’t wish to be described as “he” or “she”?

Societal change scares people who fail to recognize that the world has moved on without them. Out of fear, these people might bully anyone who has the audacity to show the grace and kindness they can’t, all while falling further into obsolescence.

Cho, unwittingly perhaps, demonstrated perfectly that the words we use — how we use them, when we use them and who we use them with — are political and always have been.

Patchwork language

There has never been a point in the history of English when everyone spoke the same language. The only consistency in the language over the last millennium or so of its recognizable existence has been English’s inconsistency.

Our patchwork language descended from German and, before that, Proto-Indo-European, French, Latin, Greek and any other careless language English met in a dark alley and robbed for loose grammar.

But pronouns in particular have become not just an American debate but an international one, stoked here by extremist pundits who do little to disguise their hatred of transgender or nonbinary people. But it’s worrisome that grammatical furor has descended so far as to enter our chambers of local governance.

While Sacramento County does have workplace prohibitions against verbal harassment, including the degradation of someone’s sex, sexual orientation or disability, how it will address the Mental Health Board dispute remains to be seen.

This particular debate — over how we use our words in social situations and the workplace — has played out in the past so many times. We can look to the relatively quick but controversial switch to “Ms.” in everyday and workplace use. In a matter of years, starting in the early ’50s, “Ms.” became an accepted term for a woman whose marital status was unknown.

Famously, long before that, William Shakespeare was just making up words as he went along, including “sanctimonious,” “laughable,” “critical,” “disheartening” and “castigate” — all words for which there are excellent uses in this very debate.

Sometimes changes take whole generations to sink into the consciousness of the language. Sometimes it’s a matter of mere months.

The recently adopted custom of announcing one’s pronouns at the beginning of a conversation has rapidly picked up favor as a verbal signal of inclusion of people who may choose to identify outside a strict gender binary. It’s a signal that they are welcome in the conversation.

And yet this personally painless act of inclusion of a group of people who have long been castigated has been seized upon by a sanctimonious wing of English speakers who insist that the version of the language they learned is the only correct one. It’s laughable.

All languages change because the needs of their users change. The same way our great-great-grandfathers would have stared in confusion at “floppy disk” or “phone cord,” so will our great-great-grandchildren.

If you can’t comprehend this shift as a communal kindness, then the next time you’re asked to identify your preferred pronouns, how about simply doing so? Be content in the knowledge that we are all, always, contributing to the long and fascinating history of English as a strange — and often inadequate — means of expression.

Comments / 12

Павел Гаврильчик
5d ago

The author of this article are intentionally trying to switch focus from real issue to fake ones. It’s a fake to state that some people (conservatives) don’t want to learn new words. It’s not true. We using new words, such as “block chain” ore frases as “let’s go Brandon”. The real issue is that “progressive “ and “woke” people are delusional about this notion that man can be pregnant, or you need to be a biologist to tell difference between man and women. The problem is not that they are delusional, non realistic and anti science. No. They can live in their la-la land, running with unicorns and hugging trees as long as they want. Problem is,that they, woke wanna every body else to abide to their fantasies. Compelling speech are nothing else but nazi take over.

Reply(1)
9
let's go Brandon!!!!
3d ago

so if I Identify as a 21 year old and I'm 14 does that mean I can drink booze and drive? if I identity as 30 when I'm 90 does that keep me from aging? the Toxic alphabet soup group is not only hilarious but a hate group that needs to get locked up

Reply
2
Carrie Dunzweiler
4d ago

I am sorry, but what I identify with is no ones business.. I have a name use it!

Reply
5
Related
KCRA.com

'Endanger the public': Gov. Newsom pushes back after federal judge halts clearing of large homeless encampment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is voicing concern for public safety after a judge halted efforts to clear a Bay Area homeless encampment. On Friday, Judge William Orrick temporarily prohibited the California Department of Transportation from clearing a homeless encampment in Oakland, encouraging the large 200-person occupied encampment to stay in place until a "comprehensive resettlement plan" is put in place.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

City Residents Refuse to Press Charges Against Homeless Criminals

“Why aren’t women in upper income neighborhoods pressing charges against transients who attack them in the park or break windows to their home?” a friend asked after learning of a violent break-in attempt in our residential neighborhood. “What is this phenomenon?”. These are valid questions. Lining many...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Inmates Killed In Attacks At Northern California Prisons

FOLSOM — State prison officials are investigating after two inmates were killed in separate attacks at two Northern California prisons. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said the deaths occurred at High Desert State Prison in Susanville on July 22 and California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom on July 23. The inmate killed in Folsom was identified as Wayne Caskey, 59. Prison guards witnessed Caskey being attacked by fellow inmates Daryl Cull, 56, and Nicholas Mangelli, 32, with manufactured weapons, officials said. Caskey was pronounced dead at 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, approximately 30 minutes after the attack. Mangelli was sentenced to life...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Killed In Napa County Plane Crash Identified As Placer County Residents Scott Killian And Dreyson Hicks

NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents. Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports. The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

In Elk Grove, Blacks Thrive Overall, But Lag In Business Ownership

Elk Grove is littered with many of the typical markers of suburban life — big box stores, chain restaurants and large, attractive neighborhoods. But it flips suburban stereotypes in one important way: diversity. Last year the city made Travel Noire’s list of 10 places where Black people are the...
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#Language Change#English Speakers#Mental Health#Gender Neutral Pronouns
KCRA.com

20 people displaced after Sacramento County apartment fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — About 20 people are without a place to live and one person was injured after an apartment complex caught fire in Sacramento County on Sunday, authorities said. The fire started at an apartment complex off of Little Oak Lane, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Thousands of Unhoused to be Swept with No Adequate Shelter in Sacramento

We have been notified that the X Street shelter has not been able to house anybody besides the 68 people already inside due to positive covid tests for over the last 50-plus days. The Sacramento Homeless Union has also been made aware that the other congregate shelters have had similar circumstances and that no bed spaces have been available in months. They continue to perpetuate State sanctioned danger and violence by sweeping belongings, survival gear and removing people from shaded areas in extreme heat with no resources. There is currently a lawsuit moving forward in federal court regarding this (Sacramento Homeless Union versus the City and County of Sacramento)
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Make Arrest In West Sacramento Homicide Cold Case

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a man in connection with a West Sacramento homicide cold case. On July 23, West Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested 59-year-old Robert Spurlin Jr. for killing Monica Elise Turknett back over 12 years ago. On June 13, 2009, West Sacramento police were called out to a residence after receiving reports of a deceased woman. When officers arrived a credit: West Sac PD t the scene, they reportedly found Turknett’s body inside the residence. Spurlin Jr. was Turknett’s roommate at the time. Detectives then investigated the homicide for over a decade but the case remained unsolved. Then, in April 2022, the Department’s reviewed the case and picked back up on the investigation. Over the course of the next three months, detectives gathered additional information and interviewed those who knew Turknett. This information eventually led to detectives arresting Spurlin Jr. on July 23. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Department.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Governor Newsom signs new measures to help protect Californians from gun violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, on Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom has signed additional legislation to protect Californians from gun violence. The measures include improving school campus safety, restricting gun possession for people who have been convicted of child or elder abuse, and regulating the sale of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California Homeless Union Claims Union Pacific Railway Expansion Could Displace Up To 2,000 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Homeless Union is demanding answers after, they say, Union Pacific’s railway expansion project could displace up to 2,000 people along the tracks. The Union is calling out the City of Sacramento and Union Pacific after the railroad agency warned of upcoming sweeps. The agency will remove homeless people to make way for a railway expansion project. The issue is that city shelters are full, and those people being displaced have nowhere to go. “They don’t like us by the tracks, but we have nowhere else to go,” said Michael Lopez, who has been homeless for almost two decades,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported West of Auburn

Accident on Highway 193 Kills Two Teenagers in Placer County. A fatality accident involving two teenagers from Placer County occurred on July 21 in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers believe was related to speed. The collision happened in the evening hours when the Mini Cooper the teens were in struck a tree and caught fire after crashing near Dutch Court, west of Auburn. The older teen driving the Mini was from Lincoln, and the younger was from Loomis. Both died in the collision.
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SUV located in Sacramento River Monday morning

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Body of missing person found in Sacramento River

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River. Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person. Several agencies...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

21K+
Followers
707
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy