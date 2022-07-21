Sacramento voters will see a ballot measure to fund youth programs. Here’s how it works

A ballot measure that would require the city of Sacramento to fund more youth programs will again go before voters in November, the City Council decided Tuesday.

The measure will be similar to one voters rejected in 2016 and in 2020, but some details will differ.

This time, it would require the city to set aside at least 40% of its cannabis tax revenue on youth programs and services — about $9 million annually. Previous measures for youth programs would have used money from the city general fund.

The need is greater now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Councilwoman Mai Vang, who led the effort along with Councilman Jay Schenirer.

“The pandemic has really widened inequities among our communities, especially the most disadvantaged youth in the city and our homeless youth,” Vang, who represents Meadowview, said. “It will help fund services to prevent youth from becoming homeless and really just keeping our babies healthy and safe.”

The city currently supports youth programs, including on so-called “pop up” activity nights, and paid internships. But many children lack access to positive experiences after school and during the summer. One woman who called into Tuesday’s council meeting said after a local school lets out, many students hang out at McDonald’s across the street.

Mayor Darrell Steinbeg, who opposed Measure G in 2020, is supporting the effort this time. If there is a recession down the road, it will ensure a future council does not cut all the youth programs, he said.

“This is a statement not only that we value young people, but we think we should grant them real power,” Steinberg said.

The council would have final approval over all uses for the money, and would have to spend it on youth most impacted by poverty, trauma and violence, Vang said. The city could also give it to community organizations that serve youth.

Youth measure tied to cannabis tax

The 2020 measure, called Measure G, was not tied to cannabis revenue. It would have set aside 2.5% of the city’s general fund, about $12 million at the time, until 2034.

Teenagers collected 38,000 signatures to put it on the ballot, but Steinberg, along with City Council members Jeff Harris and Angelique Ashby opposed it. The influential firefighter union, Local 522, also fought the measure, sending mailers opposing it. Voters rejected it, with 54% voting no.

This time, Harris was the only member to vote against putting it on the ballot, raising concerns about its impact on the city budget, which city staff project will hit a deficit next year.

“I will not leave my seat on this council knowing I voted to put our city in a worse fiscal position than it was when I got here,” said Harris, whose term will end in December.

Sacramento has had budget surpluses

It’s unclear if any other council members or the firefighter union will join Harris in trying to persuade voters to reject it. The union has not yet taken a position on the measure, said Ryan Henry of Local 522.

City Manager Howard Chan is not opposed to the measure, he said, but the council needs to give staff clear direction and focus its limited available dollars instead of trying to spread them out between homelessness, youth and climate.

“At some point (if the measure passes), I will be coming forward with staff to say, ‘what programs and services do you want to cut in order to facilitate this?’” Chan said in response to a question at Harris. “Right now if you look at the budget we just approved, in four of the five years it’s red ink. And that takes into account all cannabis revenue we’re projecting over the five-year period.”

In recent years, the city has had available surplus dollars during the midyear budget process, but pension obligations are rapidly increasing.