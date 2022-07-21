ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Six rescued from water after boats collide in Rotterdam

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Six people had to be rescued from Rotterdam harbour on Thursday after the water taxi they were travelling in collided with a larger sightseeing boat and sank, local authorities said.

None of the six were injured but all were taken to hospital as a precaution, the emergency services said, adding that all on board, who included one child, were accounted for.

The collision, whose circumstances were not immediately clear, happened close to the city’s Erasmus Bridge and led to water traffic on the Nieuwe Maas river near the bridge being suspended for several hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Cotswold Water Park drowning: Rescuer 'distraught'

A teenager who tried to rescue a young man who died after getting into difficulty in a lake said she was distraught she could not save him. Suni Stephenson was with her friends at Cotswold Water Park on Monday evening when a man in his 20s died. She said she...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rotterdam, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Rotterdam, NY
The Independent

Passenger plane engulfed in flames after flipping over during emergency landing at Somalia airport

A domestic flight carrying 30 people in Somalia crash landed and flipped on a runway on Monday, 18 July.Footage captures the Jubba Airways plane, which was travelling from Baidoa to the capital Mogadishu, lying upside-down on the runway and surrounded by flames at Aden Adde international airport.All 30 passengers and crew members survived the crash.The cause of the crash landing has not been established.Jubba Airways said they would release more information about the incident “as it becomes available.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Olympic star Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked into the UK as a childExtinction Rebellion protesters smash windows at News UK officeSpain wildfires: Man runs out of wildfires with clothes alight
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Taxi#Accident
The Independent

Train passengers forced to walk down tracks as heatwave prompts evacuation

Passengers travelling back from Stansted Airport have filmed the moment they were made to walk across the railway tracks as trains were evacuated because of the heatwave.The incident took place on the hottest day of the year (19 July), when temperatures were almost 39 degrees at 6 pm. Those on board dragged luggage across the tracks near Broxbourne station, where they took taxis.Greater Anglia has confirmed that the problem was due to electrical supply caused by the extreme weather, and that they had warned people not to travel.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Train catches fire near Boston amid heatwaveSadiq Khan says if Olympics return to London they would be 'greenest ever'Flaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water

Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

508K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy