ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here's What 40 Years Old Looks Like On 75 Different Celebrities

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iw9pt_0gnUVBNy00

1. Paul Rudd at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URJSD_0gnUVBNy00

In 2009.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2. Brad Pitt at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8k9w_0gnUVBNy00

In 2003.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

3. Prince William at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lcq78_0gnUVBNy00

In 2022.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

4. Serena Williams at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwIpj_0gnUVBNy00

In 2022.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

5. Keanu Reeves at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6ze7_0gnUVBNy00

In 2004.

Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

6. Meryl Streep at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSfeb_0gnUVBNy00

In 1989.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

7. Kelly Clarkson at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYKu9_0gnUVBNy00

In 2022.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

8. Tom Cruise at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQqLM_0gnUVBNy00

In 2002.

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

9. Glenn Close at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYwLM_0gnUVBNy00

In 1987.

Patrick Mcmullan / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

10. Meghan Markle at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41AC98_0gnUVBNy00

In 2022.

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

11. Kim Kardashian at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2VJi_0gnUVBNy00

In 2021.

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

12. Oprah at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGX9K_0gnUVBNy00

In 1994.

Ron Davis / Getty Images

13. Barack Obama at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wg4dl_0gnUVBNy00

In 2002.

Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

14. Kate Middleton at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTgIq_0gnUVBNy00

In 2022.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Dolly Parton at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aem6D_0gnUVBNy00

In 1986.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

16. Harrison Ford at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLthu_0gnUVBNy00

In 1982.

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

17. Cameron Diaz at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29guYl_0gnUVBNy00

In 2012.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

18. Elton John at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSSjr_0gnUVBNy00

In 1987.

Michael Putland / Getty Images

19. Helen Mirren at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtqiA_0gnUVBNy00

In 1985.

Frederic Piau / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

20. Seth Rogen at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gfmq8_0gnUVBNy00

In 2022.

Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

21. Jim Carrey at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c22Rx_0gnUVBNy00

In 2002.

Robert Mora / Getty Images

22. Kirsten Dunst at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3momVK_0gnUVBNy00

In 2022.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

23. Kim Cattrall at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqkCr_0gnUVBNy00

In 2002.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

24. Suzanne Somers at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnuXX_0gnUVBNy00

In 1987.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

25. Cher at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZk3k_0gnUVBNy00

In 1986.

Lgi Stock / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

26. Joe Biden at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208sPp_0gnUVBNy00

In 1982.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

27. Christopher Walken at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQzxS_0gnUVBNy00

In 1982.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

28. Barbra Streisand at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCIW8_0gnUVBNy00

In 1982.

Images Press / Getty Images

29. Al Pacino at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8O8j_0gnUVBNy00

In 1980.

Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

30. Shakira at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkKdw_0gnUVBNy00

In 2017.

Robert Marquardt / Getty Images

31. Ian McKellen at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPe7h_0gnUVBNy00

In 1979.

Stuart Nicol / Getty Images

32. Anthony Hopkins at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZI0i_0gnUVBNy00

In 1977.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

33. Jack Nicholson at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dH4Ru_0gnUVBNy00

In 1977.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

34. Julie Andrews at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J58Pb_0gnUVBNy00

In 1975.

Tv Times / TV Times via Getty Images

35. Maggie Smith at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcdxJ_0gnUVBNy00

In 1974.

Roger Jackson / Getty Images

36. Dame Judi Dench at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PglsK_0gnUVBNy00

In 1974.

Avalon / Getty Images

37. Willie Nelson at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRvWQ_0gnUVBNy00

In 1973.

Michael Ochs Archives

38. James Earl Jones at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6YpJ_0gnUVBNy00

In 1971.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

39. Jessica Lange at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oN6MU_0gnUVBNy00

In 1989.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

40. Courteney Cox at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMbCZ_0gnUVBNy00

In 2004.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

41. Nic Cage at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Q3NX_0gnUVBNy00

In 2004.

Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

42. Goldie Hawn at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fhm2a_0gnUVBNy00

In 1985.

Erin Combs / Toronto Star via Getty Images

43. Pitbull at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoKeO_0gnUVBNy00

In 2021.

David Berding / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

44. Lisa Kudrow at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Wptp_0gnUVBNy00

In 2003.

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

45. Bruce Springsteen at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHTJl_0gnUVBNy00

In 1989.

L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

46. Chad Michael Murray at 40:

In 2022.

@chadmichaelmurray/ Instagram: @chadmichaelmurray

47. Lenny Kravitz at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqznX_0gnUVBNy00

In 2004.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

48. Christina Aguilera at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ba0xh_0gnUVBNy00

In 2021.

Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

49. Sandra Bullock at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdDgM_0gnUVBNy00

In 2004.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

50. Channing Tatum at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOtzK_0gnUVBNy00

In 2020.

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

51. David Letterman at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEWr8_0gnUVBNy00

In 1987.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

52. Justin Timberlake at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTPgr_0gnUVBNy00

In 2021.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

53. Paris Hilton at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvwrN_0gnUVBNy00

In 2021.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

54. Nick Cannon at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMCCu_0gnUVBNy00

In 2021.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

55. Jake Gyllenhaal at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAl8t_0gnUVBNy00

In 2021.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

56. Amy Schumer at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjqyS_0gnUVBNy00

In 2021.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Deadline

57. Elijah Wood at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouQb9_0gnUVBNy00

In 2021.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

58. Catherine O'Hara at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUM70_0gnUVBNy00

In 1994.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

59. Sarah Jessica Parker at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUht2_0gnUVBNy00

In 2005.

Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

60. Aaron Paul at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6V9Q_0gnUVBNy00

In 2020.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

61. Jennifer Aniston at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTMOc_0gnUVBNy00

In 2009.

Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

62. Jason Momoa at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3ASa_0gnUVBNy00

In 2020.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW

63. Jessica Simpson at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkMrq_0gnUVBNy00

In 2020.

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

64. Jennifer Lopez at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzZd7_0gnUVBNy00

In 2009.

Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

65. John Travolta at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwPHy_0gnUVBNy00

In 1994.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

66. Gwyneth Paltrow at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqEZu_0gnUVBNy00

In 2012.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

67. Idris Elba at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNQmU_0gnUVBNy00

In 2012.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

68. Ashton Kutcher at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bssJ8_0gnUVBNy00

In 2018.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

69. Ryan Reynolds at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=029tQX_0gnUVBNy00

In 2017.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

70. Alicia Silverstone at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhiL2_0gnUVBNy00

In 2016.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

71. Dwayne Johnson at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361Dob_0gnUVBNy00

In 2012.

Uri Schanker / Getty Images

72. Nicole Kidman at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49f0Kk_0gnUVBNy00

In 2008.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

73. Tyra Banks at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymWTG_0gnUVBNy00

In 2013.

Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

74. Madonna at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zn71Z_0gnUVBNy00

In 1998.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

75. And last but certainly not least, Pharrell at 40:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hfcJ_0gnUVBNy00

In 2013.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Cher
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Jessica Lange
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
John Travolta
Person
Shakira
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Oprah
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Chad Michael Murray
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Madonna
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Pharrell
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca#British Royal Family#Getty Images 3#Getty Images 7#Getty Images 8#Getty Images 10#Sunset Boulevard Corbis#Getty Images 17#Getty Images 20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy