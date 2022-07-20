Lake George Shooting Leads to Arrest
ST. CLOUD -- A report of gunshots near Lake George Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded...1390granitecitysports.com
ST. CLOUD -- A report of gunshots near Lake George Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded...1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0