Saint Cloud, MN

Lake George Shooting Leads to Arrest

By Jeff McMahon
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A report of gunshots near Lake George Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded...

St. Cloud, MN
Lake George, MN
