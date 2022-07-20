ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, IL

Street racing spots are all over town

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago

City Council is poised to vote today on stiffer penalties for street racing or drifting .

Context : A high-profile drifting incident was caught on camera downtown last weekend.

  • But according to our readers, these wild, chaotic events don't happen only in the Loop — they've been happening in neighborhoods for years.

Here's where our readers have noticed this activity over the years:

Ed B.: "Archer and Harlem. Farther south on Harlem around 59th, and again slightly farther south on Harlem. Everyone can see obvious circling tire marks in the intersections. There are quite a few in the city of Burbank too."

Alison V.: "Drag racing on I-94 between Old Orchard to Willow. Usually between 10:30pm and 12:30am."

Steven E: "Route 120 east of I-94 is a regular spot. It borders three jurisdictions, Park City, Waukegan and Gurnee. As a result, no enforcement by anyone."

James P.: "I really don't trust the city or PD to do much about drag racing. They do it at Big Marsh Park on Stony Island and make the park virtually inaccessible for others. But the typical police response is to just show up and sit there. Then everyone drags races away. It's super scary and stressful. With or without additional fines, they don't care."

Dawn G.: "Pullman, near House of Hope. It's been quiet for about a month, but Doty near 115th Street plus the House of Hope parking lot are favorite spots for late-night drag racing."

Cindy N.: "I have a friend who lives behind the Merchandise Mart, where the racing has been ridiculous on Kinzie. They love the echo from the Mart and the drop-off from the Kinzie Bridge. July Fourth, 50 motorcycles were out there, and he called the police and no one showed. This went on until nearly sunrise."

Bonnie E.: "Can I tell you what drives me nuts? When people continually refer to racing on the streets as drag racing. 'Drag racing' is actually a sanctioned sport. Drag racing takes place on a track. They only wish they could drive a Top Fuel Funny Car that goes 350 mph on a 1/4-mile track and pull 7Gs or so when the parachutes launch to stop the car. When it goes past the finish line, it measures a 2.0 on the Richter scale. Most of these idiots do not understand the power of a car and the serious damage it can do. Weren't we told in driver's ed that it could be used as a weapon?!"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevintagenews.com

Cabrini-Green: How Racism Turned a Promising Neighborhood into a Nightmare

Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
CHICAGO, IL
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Go-Karting On Ice Is Officially Back This Weekend

An ice rink isn’t the first place you’d think to spend a summer’s day– or maybe it is. This weekend, Go-karting on ice is officially back at the Fifth Third Arena in Chicago. Open from July 22 to July 24, the limited-time event is sure to draw an adventure-seeking crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Homeowner gets eye-popping price for removing lead line

Worried about lead in her water, a North Center mom recently asked a plumber how much it would cost to replace the lead pipe that connects her home to the water main.The answer? A whopping $28,500.What she's saying: "It was sticker shock," says marketing executive Melissa Harris, who agreed to let Axios shadow her lead removal journey. She recently posted about the experience."I anticipated $7,000 to $8,000," she tells Axios. "Clearly I was naive." Why it matters: In a city that forced homeowners to install toxic lead lines for decades, Chicago's high prices and lack of removal assistance are puzzling...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, IL
Sports
City
Gurnee, IL
City
Park City, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Burbank, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Waukegan, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

20 photos of Chicago in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s.
CHICAGO, IL
getnews.info

Fun for all at the first annual Bridgeview, IL Family Festival this weekend

After a difficult 2 years, Cook Country and the wider Chicago area will host the first annual Family Festival 2022 in Bridgeview, IL. The festival will provide the perfect setting to spend time with family and friends. Enjoy live entertainment, a variety of great food, a petting zoo for children and a huge carnival for all!
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Orchard Street#Drag Racing#City Council#The House Of Hope
matadornetwork.com

A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Hammond trucking company clears hurdle for relocation

The former Edison Middle School property in Gary is one step closer to having new life. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the Gary Common Council approved a rezoning of the property for Hammond-based Djuric Trucking to relocate its corporate headquarters to the site, despite opposition from residents.
HAMMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Capping the Ike would benefit south Oak Park

I’m not sure what facts or figures the writer of the piece “Give up on ‘capping’ the Ike” [Viewpoints, July 13] uses to form the seemingly baseless opinion that “the portion of Oak Park south of the Eisenhower Expressway has not suffered a loss of equity due to the expressway.”
OAK PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pekau, Rossi visit paralyzed Chicago cop Golden

Chicago police officer Danny Golden received a visit from Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau and the village’s police chief, Eric Rossi, Monday afternoon. Golden is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot in the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago while trying to break up a fight at a bar on July 8.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Riding along with Illinois State Police to witness how they use License Plate Readers to bust lawbreakers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summertime in Chicago is electric – festivals, fireworks, the lakeside breeze providing a sweet escape from the steamy pavement. But beneath it all runs a current of crime, and law enforcement is working hard every day to zap that crime out. One means of fighting that crime that you have likely heard about is LPRs - or license plate readers. Recently, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza rode along for a shift with Illinois State Police to see those LPRs in action. Armed with bulletproof vests and some camera equipment, Franza suited up and got in...
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
152
Followers
220
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy