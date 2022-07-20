ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 new and upcoming Twin Cities restaurants to try this summer

By Audrey Kennedy
 4 days ago
It’s been a big month for new restaurants. Add these picks to your summer dining list.

Open now:

🌊 Macanda : Chef Daniel del Prado (of Colita, Martina and Sanjusan) opened his Latin American restaurant on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Bonus: The 120-seat patio is open year round.

🍗 BBQ Boys : This Eagan restaurant skips the traditional Texas BBQ in favor of a rotating “globally-inspired” menu — July’s flavor focus is curry.

🍥 Ramen Kawae : The Japanese noodle shop in North Loop Galley food hall will serve mazemen, rice bowls, Japanese snacks and of course, ramen.

🍝 Tosca : After closing in 2016, Italian eatery Tosca has reopened for dinner service in its original Linden Hills location. Note: It’s currently walk-in only.

🇫🇷 Bar Rufus : Macanda isn’t del Prado’s only venture this month — the chef just opened a French bistro and cocktail-heavy bar in the Rand Tower Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

🌭 Chicago’s Very Own : After a monthlong delay, the long awaited “hoagy” hot dog and popcorn shop in LynLake is now open for dine-in and takeout.

Bonus: What’s next on the food scene

🥦 Francis : After a year as a food truck, the plant-based burger restaurant is opening its first brick-and-mortar space in Northeast Minneapolis this fall.

🍳 Mac’s Diner : The historic North St. Paul breakfast joint that closed 20 years ago is reopening under new ownership this summer. Expect classic diner fare with “a little bit of flair.”

🍷 Wineside : A restaurant, boutique grocery store and self-service wine bar owned by the group behind Top Ten Liquors will open in Minnetonka this fall.

🍋 Paco and Lime : A fast-casual Mexican eatery from the team behind Crisp & Green is opening two locations in the Twin Cities. The Wayzata restaurant is expected this winter; no word yet on the North Loop location.

🕺 Spring Break : Restaurateurs Brian and Sarah Ingram are planning to open an ‘80s-themed “eclectic” restaurant in downtown St. Paul next spring. Expect lots of music and movie references that will make you feel like you’re on spring break, he said.

🍺 Hackamore Brewing Company : The "upscale" brewery with a live music stage, restaurant and golf simulator is set to open in Chanhassen this fall.

