Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines to add a new outdoor venue
Hoyt Sherman Place is launching a new project that will include a staging area for outdoor events, CEO Robert Warren told Axios this week.
Why it matters: Previous renovations have shaped the historic venue and its 1,252-seat auditorium into a popular spot for national tours — upcoming concerts include Melissa Etheridge, Amy Grant, Nick Swardson and the Indigo Girls.
- The lawn project will further expand its reach and ability to host more community gatherings, Warren said.
Flashback: Hoyt Sherman was one of the early pioneers of Des Moines. His family's home became the first public art museum in DSM following his death in 1904 and remains a gallery.
- The auditorium was completed in 1923 to host speakers of the Des Moines Women's Club, including Amelia Earhart, Helen Keller and Grant Wood.
Catch up fast: An upgrade in 2003 included air conditioning, which was important to expand the auditorium's usefulness.
- A three-story expansion completed about two years ago on the facility's north side included new restrooms and a large rentable event space.
What's next: Final landscape designs still need to be approved by the Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation board and by the appropriate historic preservation entities before they are shared publicly, Warren said.
- $100,000 has been budgeted for lawn enhancements, including trees grafted from President Lincoln's grave site in Springfield, Ill.
Of note: The blue awnings added this month are part of the permanent design plan but will be removed in cooler months.
- Landscaping will reduce the slope on the facility's south lawn and largely cover the concrete footings that are currently exposed, Warren said.
Check it out: The third and final Jazz in July concert this year at Hoyt Sherman Place is next Tuesday. It's free.
- 5pm-9pm, 1501 Woodland Ave., DSM
