ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines to add a new outdoor venue

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLeNe_0gnSrAVP00

Hoyt Sherman Place is launching a new project that will include a staging area for outdoor events, CEO Robert Warren told Axios this week.

Why it matters: Previous renovations have shaped the historic venue and its 1,252-seat auditorium into a popular spot for national tours — upcoming concerts include Melissa Etheridge, Amy Grant, Nick Swardson and the Indigo Girls.

  • The lawn project will further expand its reach and ability to host more community gatherings, Warren said.

Flashback: Hoyt Sherman was one of the early pioneers of Des Moines. His family's home became the first public art museum in DSM following his death in 1904 and remains a gallery.

  • The auditorium was completed in 1923 to host speakers of the Des Moines Women's Club, including Amelia Earhart, Helen Keller and Grant Wood.

Catch up fast: An upgrade in 2003 included air conditioning, which was important to expand the auditorium's usefulness.

  • A three-story expansion completed about two years ago on the facility's north side included new restrooms and a large rentable event space.

What's next: Final landscape designs still need to be approved by the Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation board and by the appropriate historic preservation entities before they are shared publicly, Warren said.

  • $100,000 has been budgeted for lawn enhancements, including trees grafted from President Lincoln's grave site in Springfield, Ill.

Of note: The blue awnings added this month are part of the permanent design plan but will be removed in cooler months.

  • Landscaping will reduce the slope on the facility's south lawn and largely cover the concrete footings that are currently exposed, Warren said.

Check it out: The third and final Jazz in July concert this year at Hoyt Sherman Place is next Tuesday. It's free.

  • 5pm-9pm, 1501 Woodland Ave., DSM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVzJQ_0gnSrAVP00
The new awnings were in place just prior to this free jazz concert on July 12. Photo courtesy of Robert Warren

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjan.com

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Try 53 Ridiculously Greasy New Foods At The Iowa State Fair

There is definitely no shortage of entertainment at state fairs. But let's be honest. It's all about the delicious and crazy food options that are available to enjoy. At the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, you'll find your classic pizza and nachos. You'll also discover new, unique menu items you probably never even dreamed of eating!
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI's Laura Terrell welcomes new member to the family

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI weekend anchor and reporter Laura Terrell is welcoming a new face to her growing family. Terrell’s new son, Oliver Daniel Terrell, was born Tuesday morning. She said Ollie took his sweet time getting here, but he is well worth the wait. Terrell also...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Axios Des Moines

"Jesus Saves" signs pop up illegally around Des Moines

Recently, I was looking up in the sky downtown and there I saw it on a pole — a poster board-sized sign that said, "Jesus Saves."I didn't think much of it, except that someone must have a really tall ladder.But then I saw the same sign on East University and got curious: Who the heck is climbing utility poles to put these up?State of play: A peek at the back of the sign brought me to jesussavessigns.com, which brought me to jesussavessigns@gmail.com, which brought me to Brent Farley of Charlotte, N.C.Details: Farley, who I spoke with on the phone, didn't...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Saylorville Lake 'drain' set to be unclogged after 40 years

Imagine waiting 40 years to empty your trash can. That's kind of what's happening at Saylorville lake. A special crew will dive near the dam for the first time to see how they can clear years worth of underwater debris. It's a historic process. Thursday morning, a diver went underwater...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Wood
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Helen Keller
Person
Nick Swardson
Person
Amy Grant
Person
Amelia Earhart
KCCI.com

Pavement buckles on Interstate 80, causing lane to close

WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WAUKEE, IA
KWQC

Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Farmers Market Moves Locations During Fair

With the Warren County Fair beginning next week, the Indianola Farmers Market normally held on the fairgrounds will change locations beginning this Saturday. The market will now be located in the Dollar General parking lot on Saturday, July 23rd and 30th from 8am to noon, and Wednesday, July 27th from 2 to 6pm. The Indianola Farmers Market offers local produce, crafts, meat, and flowers among many other items. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Boater saved by life jacket in Mahaska County

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A life jacket truly lived up to its name in the case of a boater whose canoe capsized Tuesday on the Des Moines River in Mahaska County. The 71-year-old boater survived about four hours before his rescue that evening. The man had started canoeing about dawn...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
WHO 13

Road buckle shuts down portion of Interstate 80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A road buckle shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on Saturday. The road buckle occurred westbound on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway entrance ramp. The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours while law enforcement and Iowa DOT repaired the road. No accidents […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Guaranteed income program to launch in Des Moines metro

A guaranteed monthly income payment of up to $500 will be provided to 110 Des Moines metro participants. It will be part of a two-year pilot project that will launch later this year, Nalo Johnson, CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation (MIHF) told Axios.Des Moines City Council allocated $500,000 to the project Monday night.State of play: The goal is to help low-income families better pull themselves out of poverty but the concept has been the subject of debate.Advocates cite studies that show the cash guarantees are more efficient than programs that greatly dictate the terms of assistance.Critics contend it gives people...
DES MOINES, IA
dsmmagazine.com

Choose From Two Concerts on Friday Night

Drive-By Truckers (pictured) are celebrating 25 years on their current tour. Photo courtesy of Hoyt Sherman Place. First up, country music star Vince Gill will stop at the Des Moines Civic Center 8 p.m. Friday as part of his current tour. The Grammy Award winner will perform songs from his current album, “Okie,” along with other hits from his 20-album career.
DES MOINES, IA
osceolaiowa.com

Building to come down

With an engineer’s report stating that the building at 101 E Washington needs to be demolished, Osceola City Administrator Ty Wheeler has sent owner Siwan Jeetun a notice stating that he has 90 days to do just that. If Jeetun fails to comply, the city will take over the process of demolition.
OSCEOLA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
981
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy