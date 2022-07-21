Monte the TikTok-famous singing donkey found his voice after his Conroe family gave him a good home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pity poor Birdboot! He’s just a man trying to do his job — if you can call it a job. He’s a theater critic, which inclines him toward self-importance, pomposity, over-dressing and a fondness for chocolates. But in Tom Stoppard’s “The Real Inspector Hound,” now on stage at Houston’s Main Street Theater, he has taken his seat at the last minute beside Moon, a co-laborer in the vineyard of the dramatic arts and himself a replacement for Higgs, his paper’s first-string critic. Ignoring Moon’s rants of self-pity, Birdboot sets out to find something fresh to say about a stale, Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery set in an isolated English country estate populated by every stereotyped character imaginable: the housekeeper, the Major, the attractive widow, the flirting ingénue and the handsome stranger. At the same time, he’s hoping for a chance to advance his romantic life with the actresses he’s supposedly evaluating.
Comments / 1