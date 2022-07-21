ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monte the TikTok-famous singing donkey found his voice after his Conroe family gave him a good home

By Sondra Hernandez
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pinky Ruggles from Conroe never imagined her quirky singing donkey Monte would become a worldwide internet sensation. In April, she made a video of Monte singing for his supper so to speak and she’s been blown away by...

