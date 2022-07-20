ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: The Targaryen’s Return In The Official Trailer For HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

By davontah
 3 days ago
Source: Courtesy / HBO

Have you missed Westeros? Have no fear. It’s almost time for its return!

Today (July 20), HBO released the official trailer for their new original drama House of the Dragon. The series will serve as a prequel to the flagship Game of Thrones.

Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO

Very similar to the original series, this one will also follow the characters of the show as they go through a crisis of succession which leads to a civil war. Set 200 years before the original Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will focus on the Targaryen dynasty in the midst of one of its most turbulent times: the Dance of Dragons. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the series’ enormous cast, some of the battles that will take place and the dragons that will fight them. You can check out the action-packed trailer below.

Looks insanely good, doesn’t it?

The trailer comes just 3 days before the House of the Dragon panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 23). Co-creator/executive producer George R.R. Martin (who wrote the book “Fire & Blood” that the show is based off of) will speak on the panel with co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik and the cast of the show. Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt also served as executive producers on the show.

Source: Gary Moyes / HBO
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon will star Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint (Judge Dredd) as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.

Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO

Additional cast members include Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

Source: Courtesy / HBO

The ten-episode HBO Original drama debuts Sunday, August 21 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Let us know if you enjoyed the trailer, if you’re excited about the show and if you’ll be watching when it releases in the comments below.

Watch: The Targaryen’s Return In The Official Trailer For HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

