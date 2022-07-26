Multiversus Toast and toasting players explained

The Multiversus Toast another player challenge isn't particularly well explained for new players, as knowing how to toast players in Multiversus is an option concealed by a slightly unclear UI. There's no explanation on how to do it within the game itself, so we'll explain in this guide how to toast players for the challenge and just for fun, and what Multiversus toast actually does, for you and your allies.

Toast another player in Multiversus challenge explained

The Toast another player in Multiversus challenge is designed to introduce the toasting mechanic itself, by which players can effectively congratulate other players (not themselves) after a match and provide them with a small reward of Gold Coins.

Assuming you have Toast to give in MultiVersus , you can select a player using the blue box above the MultiVersus characters after the game is over , which includes after the section where you choose whether or not you're having a rematch. If everybody does choose to rematch, you'll have to wait for the next game. But once the game is over for good, there'll be a brief period where you can select the icon and click it to toast them.

Toasting a player grants them a small tip of 25 coins, and can be done to both teammates or opponents. It's not a massive bonus, but it's a pleasant thing to do and doing it once will complete the early challenge to help you unlock the Battle Pass. It's just a nice way to give a little "well-played" handshake, especially after a frantic game of MultiVersus 1v1 .

How to get Toast in Multiversus

To toast a player, players need to have… er, Toast. Toast is actually a thing players have to buy in-game, a sort of limited currency that gets spent to toast other players. It can be earned by spending 350 Coins for a set of 10 Toasts. Go to the Collection tab in the menu and simply press the little icon that says "give Toast". Alternatively, toast can be earned in the battle pass and individual mastery levels of the characters (their own progression paths), though this is a much more contextual thing and a rare reward at best.

