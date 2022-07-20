ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Lake George Shooting Leads to Arrest

By Jeff McMahon
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A report of gunshots near Lake George Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Police: Second Person Arrested In Shooting Near Lake George

ST. CLOUD -- A second person has been arrested following Tuesday's shooting near Lake George. St. Cloud Police say 18-year-old Rakym Fraizer of St. Cloud was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail in connection to the shooting. He faces charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Discharge of a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for a downtown St. Cloud shooting last year that injured a teenager. Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington has been sentenced to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in jail. Washington pleaded guilty to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

More Gunshots in South St. Cloud, One Person Wounded

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating another shooting incident in south St. Cloud. It's the third incident of gunshots in that area in the last two weeks. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of 11th Street South just before 11:00 Tuesday night. Police say the suspect or suspects had fled the area before officers arrived.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Police Ask for Help With Friday Shots Fired

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud police are asking for help identifying suspects in a shots fired call Friday night. Authorities say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of 11th Street South at about 10:30 p.m. Witnesses say two possible suspects fled the area before officers...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Lake George, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

Isanti Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Guns from Shipments

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Isanti man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly 200 guns from a St. Cloud company. According to court documents, beginning in August of 2021 law enforcement began receiving calls of gun thefts from shipments to Federal Firearms Licensee businesses. The carrier for the shipments was XPO Logistics which has facilities in St. Cloud and Fridley.
ISANTI, MN
96.7 The River

Sign Up Now for National Night Out on August 2nd

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event. St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Firearm
96.7 The River

Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

District 742 Accepts Historic Donation

ST. CLOUD -- District 742 has approved a historic donation. At Wednesday’s meeting, District 742’s School Board unanimously agreed to accept a donation of three parcels of land adjacent to Westwood Elementary School. The three parcels, with an appraised value of $975,000, were donated by JAZZZZ Holdings. In...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.7 The River

These are the Two Worst Parking Lots to Navigate in St. Cloud [OPINION]

There are two parking lots in the St. Cloud area I do my best to avoid, but still find myself in on a bi-weekly basis. My problem isn't with the structure of the parking lots, for the most part, they are perfectly fine, its the drivers that are in them. And obviously, I like the business that these lots are attached to, otherwise, I wouldn't have such strong feelings from being there so often.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Is Parking Like This A Minnesota Thing?

If there's one thing Minnesotans love, it's their space. Whether it's getting away from it all at the cabin or just buying a huge truck so people aren't sitting right on top of you. Apparently this trend extends to the parking lot. Ever noticed how Minnesotans love to leave an...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Clearwater Native Prepares for Miss USA Pageant

UNDATED -- A local woman is preparing to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant. Madeline Helget, a native of Clearwater and Annandale High School graduate, is Miss Minnesota USA. She’ll travel to Reno in October to compete for the crown. This has been something I've been dreaming...
CLEARWATER, MN
96.7 The River

Stay in a Civil War Cabin Air BnB an Hour From St. Cloud

If you have ever wanted to experience the 1800s you have your chance with this cabin built during the Civil War. This cabin is super rustic, with no modern amenities. You will be completely off the grid and unplugged. But if your life has become so chaotic, or you want to show your kids what it used to be like before all of the technology that we have now, this is your chance to do that. If even for a weekend.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy