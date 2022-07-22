Man faces charges after committing lews act at Hanover YMCA

(Hanover Police Department)

HANOVER, Mass. — Hanover police identified a man who allegedly flashed another person at the YMCA last week.

According to the Department’s Facebook account, the man pictured below is facing criminal charges after he exposed himself to an adult victim on July 15.

Hanover Police issued a warrant for Russell Protentis, Friday morning. Protentis was arraigned in Hingham District court Friday afternoon on charges related to the incident at the Hanover YMCA, according to police.

The YMCA is cooperating with the investigation, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

