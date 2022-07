Gloria Jean Royster is a children’s book writer and creator of postcards featuring historical tidbits, many from Tampa’s Black community. But she’s been known for the past few years as the champion of former slave and land-owner Fortune Taylor, who died in 1906. Known in her later years as Madame Fortune Taylor, she owned nearly 33 acres along the Hillsborough River in what now is downtown Tampa.

