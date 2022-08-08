ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

About us

By James Artaius
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to cinema cameras, instant cameras, camera phones, drones, webcams, image editing, video post-production and printing.

Since 2017, DCW has been sharing its passion, knowledge, excitement and education  with the photography and videography imaging communities. Through informative tutorials, no-nonsense reviews and in-depth buying advice, we help everyone from first-time camera buyers to seasoned professionals find the best gear – and show them how to use it.

Created by the expert writers and photographers behind the world’s best-selling photography magazines – including Digital Camera Magazine , PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine , N-Photo , Digital Photographer , Australian Camera , ProPhoto , Practical Photoshop and Photography Week – DCW is for image-makers of all skill and experience levels.

DCW has a huge global social media audience across multiple platforms, including Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and Pinterest ; the site also works closely to showcase content from its live sister UK events, The Photography Show and The Video Show .

Meet the Digital Camera World team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWqIZ_0gnQ384R00 James Artaius
Editor

James has been the editor of DCW for four years, before which he wrote for mags like PhotoPlus and Professional Imagemaker . The most embarrassing moment of his time as a professional photographer was being on stage at The Photography Show, unwittingly saying "Lefty loosey…" into a live mic while putting up a light stand during a demo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2SFz_0gnQ384R00 Lauren Scott
Managing Editor

Lauren is the latest addition to the team, having previously edited Digital Photographer magazine. She's created endless features for our sister title Digital Camera and written for T3 , Canon pro and many more! Lauren enjoys finding out what makes photographers tick, as well as covering some serious stuff like nature conservation, mental health and women in photography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfzkL_0gnQ384R00
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Hannah became part of the DCW team in 2021, joining us from specialist camera retailer Wex Photo Video, where she provided expert product advice directly to the photographic public. She has a keen eye for striking portraiture and can often be found getting creative with her Sony A7 III.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rieQG_0gnQ384R00
Rod Lawton
Group Reviews Editor

Is there a camera that Rod hasn't used? A contributor to DCW since its inception, we've yet to find one he doesn't know about! He's reviewed seemingly every camera in the past 20 years, in his role as head honcho of reviews across Future's family of photographic publications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GXU8_0gnQ384R00
Chris George
Content Director, Photography & Design

Chris has been working on DCW since the website launched five years ago, and using cameras since the era of manual focus and slide film. Over his career he has written about technology for everyone from The Sunday Times Magazine and The Daily Telegraph to T3 and TechRadar .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1reP_0gnQ384R00 Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

Seb came to DCW from the world of professional equestrian photography – a field in which he holds a fellowship. He has shot for the likes of The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI – "the equestrian equivalent of FIFA," he tells us!). He's an avid Leica shooter and owner, and loves high-end cinema kit from the likes of Red and Arri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WkdC_0gnQ384R00 Beth Nicholls
Staff Writer

The youngest member of the team, Beth is nonetheless one of the most schooled, having earned a Masters degree in Photography. Adept at shooting film, having spent many hours in the darkroom developing her own prints, as well as firing off frames on her trusty Canon EOS 5D Mark II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Mj1v_0gnQ384R00 Ben Andrews
Lab Manager

As the lone PC and Android user on a team full of Apple and iPhone heads, Ben is often on the receiving end of a bit of stick. However, he's a technical wizard when it comes to evaluating cameras and phones alike – as the lab manager for the whole photography department, he even has a white coat!

Why trust us?

The Digital Camera World team is made up of professional journalists, lifelong camera enthusiasts, and former and current professional photographers. It sounds trite, but DCW is written by photographers for photographers – our passion is to share our knowledge and experience with you, and to give you the benefit of our industry contacts and insights.

Moreover, we practice what we preach and we listen to the advice we give – especially when it comes to buying advice. If we tell you that a camera is great, it's because we've put it through its paces and we believe it delivers what it promises. We put our money where our mouth is, too – members of the team frequently purchase the kit they review. And likewise, if a product or service fails to deliver, we'll tell you that too. If you want to know more about our review process you can read all about how we test equipment.

We're not just here to tell you to buy new gear, either. We want to help you get the most out of your older and existing kit. In short, we give you the advice that we believe in and we give our honest opinions on products and developments within the imaging industry.

Affiliate & Advertising disclosure

We always aim to provide unbiased editorial created by our journalists and writers. We also need to pay our teams and website costs so we make money in a number of ways. We sometimes use affiliate links to products and services on retailer sites for which we can receive compensation if you click on those links or make purchases through them. From time to time we also publish advertorials (paid-for editorial content) and sponsored content on the site.

When this is the case the content is clearly marked as sponsored or promoted, so you’ll always know which content is editorial and which is not. Future PLC is our parent company and has an in-depth terms and conditions page with a lot more information that you can read right here .

Contact Digital Camera World

You can find each of the team's email addresses above. If you read an article and you want to get in touch with the author, just click on the name in the story's byline and it will take you to their bio.

We're based in beautiful Bath, in the south west of England, which has been the traditional home of Future Plc since its very beginning.

Digital Camera World
Future Plc
Quay House
The Ambury
Bath
BA1 1UA

+44 (0)1225 442244

We also have offices in New York, London, and Sydney.

Advertise on Digital Camera World

To enquire about advertising opportunities with Digital Camera World, please contact Michael Pyatt or Matt Bailey in the UK, or Melissa Makhmaltchi in the US.

Michael Pyatt | Advertising Manager
+44 (0)1225 687538 | Email me

Matt Bailey | Account Director, Photography Portfolio
+44 (0)1225 687511 | Email me

Melissa Makhmaltchi | Head of Industry - Games, Photo & Design
Email me

Accreditation

Digital Camera World is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (which regulates the UK’s magazine and newspaper industry). We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint please contact matthew.pierce@futurenet.com . If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378epH_0gnQ384R00

(Image credit: IPSO)

Privacy policy

Digital Camera World is part of Future PLC. We are both fiercely committed to protecting your privacy. Please have a look at our in-depth privacy policy to find out more.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Google Photos Camouflage tool comes to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

A new way to keep the focus on the most important subjects in your photos. Google Photos added a new Camouflage tool for Magic Eraser. Camouflage makes distracting colors in your photos blend naturally with the rest of the background. The update was first available on the Pixel 6a and...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Aug. 10)

Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Cameras#Digital Photography#Advertising#Dslr#Mirrorless#Dcw#Digital Camera Magazine#Photoplus#The Canon Magazine#N Photo#Digital Photographer#Australian#Professional Imagemaker
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
FIFA
knowtechie.com

How to get back your deleted photos?

Every picture we capture brings us a wonderful memory to reminisce about later. But unfortunately, your memories in media files are in imminent danger by accidental deletion, hard drive failure, virus and malware attacks, theft, accidental damage to the device, and so on. Have you ever gone through the loss...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search

If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Doodle review

Doodle (opens in new tab) was founded in 2007 by two Swiss entrepreneurs, Michael Näf and Paul Sevinç, that sought to develop an online scheduling solution for personal and business use. The first version of their app got a positive reception from users, compelling them to double down on their goal.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy