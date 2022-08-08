Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to cinema cameras, instant cameras, camera phones, drones, webcams, image editing, video post-production and printing.

Since 2017, DCW has been sharing its passion, knowledge, excitement and education with the photography and videography imaging communities. Through informative tutorials, no-nonsense reviews and in-depth buying advice, we help everyone from first-time camera buyers to seasoned professionals find the best gear – and show them how to use it.

Created by the expert writers and photographers behind the world’s best-selling photography magazines – including Digital Camera Magazine , PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine , N-Photo , Digital Photographer , Australian Camera , ProPhoto , Practical Photoshop and Photography Week – DCW is for image-makers of all skill and experience levels.

DCW has a huge global social media audience across multiple platforms, including Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and Pinterest ; the site also works closely to showcase content from its live sister UK events, The Photography Show and The Video Show .

Meet the Digital Camera World team

James ArtaiusEditor

James has been the editor of DCW for four years, before which he wrote for mags like PhotoPlus and Professional Imagemaker . The most embarrassing moment of his time as a professional photographer was being on stage at The Photography Show, unwittingly saying "Lefty loosey…" into a live mic while putting up a light stand during a demo.

Lauren ScottManaging Editor

Lauren is the latest addition to the team, having previously edited Digital Photographer magazine. She's created endless features for our sister title Digital Camera and written for T3 , Canon pro and many more! Lauren enjoys finding out what makes photographers tick, as well as covering some serious stuff like nature conservation, mental health and women in photography.

Hannah RookeStaff Writer

Hannah became part of the DCW team in 2021, joining us from specialist camera retailer Wex Photo Video, where she provided expert product advice directly to the photographic public. She has a keen eye for striking portraiture and can often be found getting creative with her Sony A7 III.

Rod LawtonGroup Reviews Editor

Is there a camera that Rod hasn't used? A contributor to DCW since its inception, we've yet to find one he doesn't know about! He's reviewed seemingly every camera in the past 20 years, in his role as head honcho of reviews across Future's family of photographic publications.

Chris GeorgeContent Director, Photography & Design

Chris has been working on DCW since the website launched five years ago, and using cameras since the era of manual focus and slide film. Over his career he has written about technology for everyone from The Sunday Times Magazine and The Daily Telegraph to T3 and TechRadar .

Sebastian OakleyEcommerce Editor

Seb came to DCW from the world of professional equestrian photography – a field in which he holds a fellowship. He has shot for the likes of The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI – "the equestrian equivalent of FIFA," he tells us!). He's an avid Leica shooter and owner, and loves high-end cinema kit from the likes of Red and Arri.

Beth NichollsStaff Writer

The youngest member of the team, Beth is nonetheless one of the most schooled, having earned a Masters degree in Photography. Adept at shooting film, having spent many hours in the darkroom developing her own prints, as well as firing off frames on her trusty Canon EOS 5D Mark II.

Ben AndrewsLab Manager

As the lone PC and Android user on a team full of Apple and iPhone heads, Ben is often on the receiving end of a bit of stick. However, he's a technical wizard when it comes to evaluating cameras and phones alike – as the lab manager for the whole photography department, he even has a white coat!

Why trust us?

The Digital Camera World team is made up of professional journalists, lifelong camera enthusiasts, and former and current professional photographers. It sounds trite, but DCW is written by photographers for photographers – our passion is to share our knowledge and experience with you, and to give you the benefit of our industry contacts and insights.

Moreover, we practice what we preach and we listen to the advice we give – especially when it comes to buying advice. If we tell you that a camera is great, it's because we've put it through its paces and we believe it delivers what it promises. We put our money where our mouth is, too – members of the team frequently purchase the kit they review. And likewise, if a product or service fails to deliver, we'll tell you that too. If you want to know more about our review process you can read all about how we test equipment.

We're not just here to tell you to buy new gear, either. We want to help you get the most out of your older and existing kit. In short, we give you the advice that we believe in and we give our honest opinions on products and developments within the imaging industry.

Affiliate & Advertising disclosure

We always aim to provide unbiased editorial created by our journalists and writers. We also need to pay our teams and website costs so we make money in a number of ways. We sometimes use affiliate links to products and services on retailer sites for which we can receive compensation if you click on those links or make purchases through them. From time to time we also publish advertorials (paid-for editorial content) and sponsored content on the site.

When this is the case the content is clearly marked as sponsored or promoted, so you’ll always know which content is editorial and which is not. Future PLC is our parent company and has an in-depth terms and conditions page with a lot more information that you can read right here .

You can find each of the team's email addresses above. If you read an article and you want to get in touch with the author, just click on the name in the story's byline and it will take you to their bio.

We're based in beautiful Bath, in the south west of England, which has been the traditional home of Future Plc since its very beginning.

Digital Camera World

Future Plc

Quay House

The Ambury

Bath

BA1 1UA

+44 (0)1225 442244

We also have offices in New York, London, and Sydney.

Advertise on Digital Camera World

To enquire about advertising opportunities with Digital Camera World, please contact Michael Pyatt or Matt Bailey in the UK, or Melissa Makhmaltchi in the US.

Michael Pyatt | Advertising Manager

+44 (0)1225 687538 | Email me

Matt Bailey | Account Director, Photography Portfolio

+44 (0)1225 687511 | Email me

Melissa Makhmaltchi | Head of Industry - Games, Photo & Design

Email me

Accreditation

Digital Camera World is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (which regulates the UK’s magazine and newspaper industry). We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint please contact matthew.pierce@futurenet.com . If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk .

(Image credit: IPSO)

Privacy policy

Digital Camera World is part of Future PLC. We are both fiercely committed to protecting your privacy. Please have a look at our in-depth privacy policy to find out more.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.