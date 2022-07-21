ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House sales plunged 54.3% in June compared with same month in 2021

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The number of house sales in June roughly halved compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) figures.

Across the UK, an estimated 95,420 homes changed hands in June, marking a 54.3 per cent decrease compared with the 208,750 sales recorded in June 2021.

HMRC said the figures should be treated with caution because transactions in June 2021 were significantly affected by the stamp duty holiday, which ended last year.

It said there were large sales peaks in March, June and September 2021, caused by temporarily increased “nil-rate” bands of property taxes.

The June total was also 7.9 per cent lower than the number of transactions that took place in May this year.

Our own data indicates that sentiment remained positive in June

Jason Tebb, OnTheMarket.com

Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker Coreco, said: “Transactions are down significantly compared with June 2021 because last year’s data was skewed by the stamp duty holiday.

“The slowdown in transactions compared with May this year is likely to be a sign of things to come as people become increasingly cautious as rates rise and the cost of living crisis bites. However, for now at least, the jobs market remains strong and that will ensure transactions don’t go off a cliff.”

Anna Clare Harper, director of real estate technology platform IMMO, said fewer transactions added “fuel to the fire of the biggest problem in the market right now: the shortage of quality housing stock to purchase or for rent”.

Jason Tebb, chief executive of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “Our own data indicates that sentiment remained positive in June, with 81 per cent of sellers confident they could complete a sale within three months.”

The Independent

The Independent

