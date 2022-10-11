The Marvels release date, cast, plot, and more on Captain Marvel 2

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Fay Watson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
The Marvels is setting up one marvel-ous team-up, with Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau set to share the screen in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel. The film will pick up on WandaVision and Ms. Marvel , especially that post-credits scene that saw Carol and Kamala mysteriously swap places. Secret Invasion, which features Nick Fury, will also factor into the plot.

The film is part of Marvel Phase 5 and is directed by Candyman helmer Nia DaCosta. You can find out everything you need to know about The Marvels right here, from the release date, all that's out there about the plot, and who's who in the cast. We've even got the lowdown on the first footage from the movie, which debuted behind closed doors at D23. For all that and more, look no further.

The Marvels release date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1UNV_0gnPmRsE00

We have a release date for The Marvels! The upcoming movie will be released in theaters on July 28, 2023. It will likely then head to Disney Plus at a later date, like all other MCU movies – but there’s no streaming release date just yet.

The Marvels was originally supposed to hit theaters a bit earlier than this. Back when Kevin Feige announced the movie at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel was aiming for a July 8, 2022 release. However, this was pushed back by pandemic-related delays.

For a while, The Marvels was set for release on February 17, 2023. Then at the beginning of 2022, Marvel switched this with the Ant-Man 3 release date, meaning we’ll have to wait until July for more Captain Marvel.

The Marvels cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhfhD_0gnPmRsE00

The Marvels will be led by Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel , who is reprising the role she played in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame , and the post-credits scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel.

As explored in the first Captain Marvel, she’s a former US pilot who gets cosmic powers after being exposed to the Tesseract’s powers. She’s later made into a weapon for the Kree when she’s given a blood infusion and has her memories wiped. We’ve seen her most recently as a member of the Avengers, helping Earth’s mightiest heroes defeat Thanos.

She’ll be joined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Kamala is a New Jersey-based teen who discovers her superpowers when she puts on a bangle inherited from her great-grandmother. This unlocks a part of her DNA, allowing her to access cosmic energy to create hard light constructs, extend her limbs, and teleport to new places and times. In the season finale of Ms. Marvel, we also learned that Kamala is a mutant , introducing the superhero group to the MCU .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Evk2k_0gnPmRsE00

WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris will also be a main character in the upcoming movie as she reprises her role as Monica Rambeau. Monica is the daughter of Carol’s best friend Maria Rambeau, who appeared in the first Captain Marvel. She’s also a S.W.O.R.D. agent who can absorb energy. She gained her powers by traveling through the Hex surrounding the Westview multiple times, altering her DNA.

Her final scenes in WandaVision set up her future in the MCU. In the mid-credits sting, Monica was recruited by a Skrull. She tells Monica: "I was sent by an old friend of your mother’s. He heard you’d been grounded, he’d like to meet with you." The Skrull then points up, indicating they’re heading to space. That old friend? It seems pretty likely it will be Nick Fury.

Fury is played by Samuel L. Jackson in the MCU and has appeared in numerous Marvel movies. As the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., he was instrumental in forming the Avengers. Fury also appeared in the first Captain Marvel movie, where he grew close to Carol, helping her discover her past.

He's been confirmed to be back in The Marvels in some form. We last saw Fury in the post-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Far From Home onboard a Skrull ship in deep space. This is likely to feature in the storyline of the upcoming Marvel show Secret Invasion .

In that series, Ben Mendelsohn will be back as Skrull Talos, alongside Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke all also star. We don’t yet have a release date for Secret Invasion, but it seems likely it will come out before Captain Marvel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeVKH_0gnPmRsE00

Zawe Ashton has been cast as a villain in the upcoming movie, but it’s not yet clear who she’ll be playing. She was cast by director Nia DeCosta when she landed The Marvels gig. "I didn't think it through," she says of taking the role to Thrillist . "I just knew that I wanted to serve Nia."

Parasite’ s Park Seo-joon has also joined The Marvels in an undisclosed role. Speaking to the Guardian , he said: "When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it." As well as the announced cast, we can also expect to see some more familiar faces from Ms. Marvel now Carol has ended up in Kamala’s home.

The Marvels plot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rP5f_0gnPmRsE00

No official plot details have been released yet for The Marvels. However, we do have some idea of the direction that The Marvels will be going in thanks to the casting announcements.

First of all, we’ll be picking up with Carol and Kamala post-Ms. Marvel. That series ended with a post-credits scene setting up The Marvels. In this, Kamala’s bangle begins to glow before she’s teleported somewhere unseen, falling through her bedroom cupboard in the process. Moments later, a new figure appears from the cupboard. It’s Captain Marvel, whose fingers are glowing purple as she looks around Kamala’s room, sees hundreds of posters of her face, and simply says: "Oh no, no, no."

While this doesn’t give much away, one of the intriguing aspects of the post-credits scene is how Captain Marvel ended up in Kamala’s room – and why they’re linked. Head writer of Ms. Marvel Bisha K. Ali shared that we’ll have to wait and see about what the link is. She told Deadline : "It will all be revealed in the movie. I was excited to help set up all these riddles for you guys that will lead into the movie where the story continues."

One thing we do know is that Captain Marvel has a new costume for the upcoming film, which has a nod to Kamala. Ali added to Deadline: "Her new suit looks so good with how it coordinates with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala’s bedroom I can’t describe. It was perfect." Plus, set photos may have revealed Kamala's new costume , too.

As well as this, we know there will likely be some unfinished business with Monica. In WandaVision, she explained that she felt Carol abandoned her mother after she got her superhuman gifts. So there may be a confrontation brewing between these superheroes there as well.

Brie Larson has also hinted that the movie will be exploring Carol's less heroic qualities. "The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now, it's digging into some more of the complexities, that there's much more to her than that," she told Good Morning America . "There are parts that are not so great about her, that we can see a hero is not being the person that makes every right decision all the time."

Finally, given Fury’s involvement in the plot as well, it’s possible that the Skrulls could make another appearance. However, this will likely be dependent on exactly what happens in Secret Invasion.

The first footage from the movie was revealed behind closed doors at D23. This reportedly showed what happens after Carol Danvers meets Kamala’s family in a bid to work out what’s going on after the events of the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene . Elsewhere, there’s even more body-swapping as Goose and Monica Rambeau seemingly end up somewhere new, too.

For more on the MCU, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order . We’ve also got all of the confirmed upcoming new superhero movies , as well as a thorough guide to the Marvel timeline .

