Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about what the future of abortion may look like in Indiana.The state has kept abortion legal since Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. But on Wednesday, lawmakers rolled out a very restrictive bill that would drastically change that.CBS 2's Chris Tye visited Planned Parenthood of Illinois which continues to take on patients as more states ban abortion.Indiana did not have a trigger law that made abortion illegal the moment Roe was overturned.We learned abortion will be illegal at the time of inception if a new bill rolled out Wednesday becomes law.Ten miles from...

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO