Rodger Spence, 76, of Effingham, died at 5:04 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022 at Effingham Rehabilitation and. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont. with Pastor Jack Stoops officiating. Burial will follow...
Michael Allen Kopp, 66, of Vandalia, IL, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Vandalia with Rev. Joe Lawson and Pastor Dan Laack officiating. Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery, rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fayette County Cancer Fund or the First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Starting at 8 am on Monday morning, the Village of Brownstown will be oiling streets (map is above). The Brownstown Village Board asks that those who park along the streets please move their vehicles during the oiling of streets. Also, they ask that you not drive on freshly oiled streets until the rock is spread to avoid getting oil on your vehicle.
A St. Elmo man has been charged in Fayette County Court. 40 year old Brock J. Dunaway of St. Elmo has been charged in Fayette County Court with the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. The charge is a Class 3 Felony. Bond for Dunaway was set at $40,000 in Fayette County Court and he will make his first appearance with counsel on July 27th at 9 am.
(Christian Co., IL) — Christian County authorities are investigating after a man was able to meet with his ex-wife in the county jail by posing as her attorney. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says James Lindsey was able to enter the jail last Sunday and claimed to be an attorney for an inmate, who was his ex-wife. He was asked to leave because he was intoxicated. Lindsey returned to the jail yesterday morning and was arrested for criminal trespass on state property.
