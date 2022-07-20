Rodger Spence

(Christian Co., IL) — Christian County authorities are investigating after a man was able to meet with his ex-wife in the county jail by posing as her attorney. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says James Lindsey was able to enter the jail last Sunday and claimed to be an attorney for an inmate, who was his ex-wife. He was asked to leave because he was intoxicated. Lindsey returned to the jail yesterday morning and was arrested for criminal trespass on state property.

