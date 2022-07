There is no better feeling than a true aha moment, when the proverbial lightbulb flicks on and the cloud of uncertainty lifts. At just 21 years old, I’m fortunate to have had such an epiphany that led me to pursue a career as a golf professional. I couldn’t tell you the date or time of that exact moment, but I do know that the three months I spent at Sand Valley, in Nekoosa, Wisc., forever changed the trajectory of my life.

