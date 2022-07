PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — Officials with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate human remains that were found Tuesday near a dam in Port Edwards. Officers say they expect the investigation to last into Friday due to changing water levels and the widespread nature of the remains. Meaning they are asking the public to stay away from the investigation area for another day to allow crews to complete their work.

PORT EDWARDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO