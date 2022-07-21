ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

HEAT ALERT: Hot and humid conditions linger; threat of storms this afternoon on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Nassau County through 2 p.m.; a watch is issued through 8 p.m.

WHAT'S NEW -- VERY HUMID -- HOT.

WHAT'S NEXT - Hot and humid through SUNDAY, highs 88 to 93, feels-like temperatures 92 to 102.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Hoffman says the heat sticks around today with the threat of showers and storms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could have strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

TODAY: HEAT ADVISORY...Morning Fog. Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs 85 to 92. Feels like temperatures 95 to 102. 80s at the beaches. A few showers and storms between 2 and 5pm. Some brief heavy rain and chance of small hail.

TONIGHT: Chance of showers before 9pm. Partly Cloudy. Warm and Muggy. Lows 70 to 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, hot and humid. Highs 87 to 92. Small chance for pop up afternoon shower/storm. Feels-like temperatures 95 to 98. 80s at the beaches.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Lows 70 to 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, hot and humid. Small chance for pop up afternoon shower/storm. Highs 87 to 92. Feels-like temperatures 95 to 98. 80s at the beaches.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Lows 70 to 75.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs 87 to 93. Chance for a Late day Scattered shower and storm.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Some scattered showers and storms. Heat starts to BREAK. Highs 83 to 88.

News 12

